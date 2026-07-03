Cape Verde captain under police investigation during World Cup

The nation’s tournament victories have been overshadowed by allegations against its biggest star.

Cape Verde’s historic World Cup campaign has been dealt a devastating off-field blow. With captain Ryan Mendes reportedly under police investigation in New Zealand over an allegation of rape.

According to the New Zealand Herald and other outlets. The 36-year-old winger is accused of sexually assaulting a Brazilian woman during a FIFA Series event in March.

The woman, who had reportedly been hired to work with the team, alleges Mendes forced his way into her hotel room before assaulting her.

Mendes has not been charged with any criminal offence. New Zealand Police have confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement provided to The Athletic, FIFA said it was aware of the allegations and was in contact with New Zealand authorities.

“FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident,” the governing body said.

The timing couldn’t be worse for a nation enjoying what should have been one of the greatest moments in its football history.

Cape Verde, an island nation of around 600,000 people, has emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest surprise stories. Reaching the Round of 32 before a blockbuster clash against defending champions Argentina in Miami.

The veteran forward is Cape Verde’s most-capped player with 101 international appearances and its all-time leading goalscorer with 22 goals. He has also started all three of the team’s group-stage matches at this year’s tournament.

Now, the team’s remarkable achievement risks being overshadowed by the investigation surrounding its captain.

Though, importantly Mendes has not been charged, and the allegations remain under investigation