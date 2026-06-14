Oliver Tree dies aged 32 in helicopter crash during Brazil tour

Many fans initially hoped it was another one of his elaborate elaborate performance art pranks.

The American singer, producer and internet personality Oliver Tree has died at the age of 32 following a fatal helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The artist was among six people killed when two helicopters collided mid-air over the city’s Recreio dos Bandeirantes district on Sunday morning.

Authorities have confirmed there were no survivors and an investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway.

Tree was in Brazil as part of his ongoing world tour, supporting his recently released fourth studio album, Love You Madly Hate You Badly.

The musician had performed in São Paulo just days before the accident and had dozens of international tour dates still scheduled across Europe, North America, Australia and Asia.

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According to local reports, the collision occurred above the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighbourhood in Rio’s western zone.

One of the helicopters crashed into a car dealership, sparking a large fire among parked vehicles.

Emergency services responded quickly, but all six occupants across both aircraft were killed.

Among the victims were Argentine YouTuber Gaspar “Gaspi” Prim and filmmaker Lucas Vignale.

Brazilian aviation authorities have launched an investigation into what caused the collision.

The news sent shockwaves through Tree’s global fanbase. Known for his unmistakable bowl cut, oversized outfits and absurdist sense of humour, Tree spent much of his career blurring the line between musician, comedian and performance artist.

Hits including ‘Life Goes On’, ‘Miss You’, ‘Alien Boy’, ‘Hur’t and ‘Cash Machine’ helped turn him into one of the internet era’s most recognisable alternative artists.

For many fans, the first reaction was disbelief. Tree had built a reputation on elaborate stunts, fake retirements and self-aware online chaos, leading some to wonder whether the reports were somehow part of another performance.

As confirmations emerged from Brazilian authorities and major international news outlets, however, that disbelief quickly gave way to grief.

Tributes have already begun pouring in across social media from fans, fellow musicians and creators, including longtime collaborator and YouTube star KSI.

Many have pointed to Tree’s singular ability to combine humour, vulnerability and genuine musical ambition in a way few artists ever managed.

It’s a devastating end for one of modern music’s most unpredictable and original personalities, arriving just as he appeared to be entering a major new chapter of his career.