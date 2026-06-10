The Cure 2026 Tour Setlist 

The Cure have kicked off their massive 2026 European tour this week.
Primavera Sound was a massive weekend for the band, seeing them perform classics and deep cuts alike.
Now, they’ve got a huge run of festivals and headline dates ahead of them, across Europe and the UK.
If you’re heading to any of these shows, here’s what you should expect.
The setlist might change a bit between each show or festival, as will the set times, but here it is, based on what The Cure have been playing so far on tour.
They are seemingly also playing a few different rarities each night, so be prepared for some surprises!
The Cure Set List
- Alone
- Pictures of You
- High
- A Night Like This
- Lovesong
- 2 Late
- The Last Day of Summer
- Burn
- Fascination Street
- alt.end
- The Walk
- Mint Car
- In Between Days
- Just Like Heaven
- Trust
- Push
- Play for Today
- A Forest
- From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
- Endsong
- Lullaby
- Hot Hot Hot!!!
- Wrong Number
- Let’s Go to Bed
- The Lovecats
- Friday I’m in Love
- Close to Me
- Why Can’t I Be You?
- Boys Don’t Cry
Head to their website for full tour dates.