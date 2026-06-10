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The Cure 2026 Tour Setlist 

CCA

by Chi Chi Attard

CCA

by Chi Chi Attard

The Cure have kicked off their massive 2026 European tour this week.

Primavera Sound was a massive weekend for the band, seeing them perform classics and deep cuts alike.

Now, they’ve got a huge run of festivals and headline dates ahead of them, across Europe and the UK.

If you’re heading to any of these shows, here’s what you should expect.

The setlist might change a bit between each show or festival, as will the set times, but here it is, based on what The Cure have been playing so far on tour.

They are seemingly also playing a few different rarities each night, so be prepared for some surprises!

The Cure Set List

  1. Alone
  2. Pictures of You
  3. High
  4. A Night Like This
  5. Lovesong
  6. 2 Late
  7. The Last Day of Summer
  8. Burn
  9. Fascination Street
  10. alt.end
  11. The Walk
  12. Mint Car
  13. In Between Days
  14. Just Like Heaven 
  15. Trust 
  16. Push
  17. Play for Today
  18. A Forest
  19. From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
  20. Endsong
  21. Lullaby 
  22. Hot Hot Hot!!!
  23. Wrong Number
  24. Let’s Go to Bed
  25. The Lovecats
  26. Friday I’m in Love
  27. Close to Me
  28. Why Can’t I Be You?
  29. Boys Don’t Cry

Head to their website for full tour dates.

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