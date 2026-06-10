Interpol announce new album This Mirror Weighs a Ton

With the announcement of their first album in four years, Interpol are back.

This Mirror Weighs a Ton is out August 28th, via their new label home Partisan, and two new singles are out now.

The first of the singles is the title track, and the second is ‘See Out Loud’, which introduces the return of guitarist Daniel Kessler’s vocals.

This is the first vocal turn since fan favourite track ‘PDA’ on Turn On The Bright Lights.

The record is produced by Andrew Wyatt (ROSALÍA, Charli xcx) and mixed by David Fridmann (Sleater-Kinney, MGMT).

The record “expands Interpol’s sonic palette with the addition of strings, woodwinds, layered vocal harmonies, acoustic guitar and experimental sound design while maintaining the band’s signature rhythmic and melodic approach,” says a press release.

This album marks a return to something, exemplified by its recording at Wyatt’s Manhattan studio.

This is the first time they’ve made a record in their original home base in over a decade.

Despite this return, however, it is clear that Interpol will be pushing their boundaries on This Mirror Weighs a Ton.

This Mirror Weighs a Ton