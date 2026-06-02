Shane MacGowan’s family blesses new Irish punk pub opening in New York’s West Village

Where raw Irish punk meets a poet’s pour.

In a spirited homage to the late Pogues frontman, Shane MacGowan’s Pub is set to open in New York City’s West Village, carrying the full blessing of his family.

Located at 250 West 14th Street, the establishment will rise from the ashes of the old McKenna’s Pub, aiming to bottle the “raw, poetic Irish punk spirit” of the legendary drinker and songwriter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane MacGowan’s Pub (@shanemacgowanspub)

While an opening date remains a mystery, social media teases promise it’s “coming soon.”

MacGowan, who famously wrote ‘Fairytale of New York’ and reportedly started drinking at age five, passed away in 2023.

His legacy of overindulgence and art lives on: he famously left over $12,000 to cover his own post-funeral bar tab.

The pub promises not just pints, but a living shrine to punk poetry.