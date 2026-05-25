Linda Perry calls Billie Joe Armstrong a “little pussy” for ghosting her as Green Day producer

When punk purists chose fear over creative evolution.

When Green Day sought a producer for their monumental American Idiot follow-up, Linda Perry cleared six months of her calendar. Then, silence.

The legendary songwriter now accuses Billie Joe Armstrong of cowardice, claiming the band dropped her after fan backlash over her pop pedigree.

“All because Billie Joe’s a little pussy,” Perry told NME, visibly wounded.

She alleges that Courtney Love’s loose lips confirmed her involvement, sparking outrage from punk purists who couldn’t stomach the woman behind P!nk and Christina Aguilera.

Despite cancelling half a year’s work, Perry says her calls went unreturned.

The band ultimately hired Butch Vig for 2009’s 21st Century Breakdown, with management denying Perry was ever officially attached.

“It happened because I was a woman and I’d written pop songs,” she fumes.

While disappointed, Perry has channelled that fury into a broader point about authenticity, the very secret she believes powers all great hits.

Green Day has not publicly responded to her latest blast.