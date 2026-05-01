Your May at Greaser Bar is gonna be on FIRE!

Ring in the cold with some of the hottest bands in Fortitude Valley!

As we approach the cold months, Greaser Bar is heating up!

Weekends, weekdays, it doesn’t matter! Greaser’s pulling out all the stops this May.

If you’re looking for rock? They’ve got it. Metal? That too. Folk? Stop asking questions. They have everything. Now let’s dive into your weekend plans for this May!

FRIDAY 1 MAY

The first day of the month falls on a Friday, so you know what that means! Vicious alt-rock to wake you up and rattle your bones from The Graveyard Club.

Then, the female-fronted Flamboyant Nightmare bring you their melodic thrash, backed up with Twisted Lullaby’s raucous alt-metal.

All while goth-rockers Terror Parade gear up to blow you away with their single launch. Then, from midnight onwards, expect some throwback hits with Everlong!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terror Parade (@terrorparadeoz)

SATURDAY 2 MAY

Head on down on the first Saturday of the month to catch Brissy’s best high-energy indie four-piece: Tickets To Space.

Followed by the hardcore punk of Defiant Ground, with Takeover keeping the crowd on cloud nine right after.

Global Asset headlines the night, bringing us their cool skatepunk vibes. Then, Dedway close with late-night anthems from 12am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Asset (@globalasset.band)

THURSDAY 7 MAY

Swooping in to warm up your weekend, we’ve got Lewin Grimley & the Broken Strings coming through to tell some wonderfully dark gothic stories through their folk-rock ballads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewin Grimley & the Broken Strings (@thebrokenstrings_)

FRIDAY 8 MAY

Get ready to trade your mild plans for a full-blown adrenaline intervention. Copecaine kicks the doors in first with hard rock that leaves bruises.

Heavy Sunday drops in next with that riff-soaked, ‘Catfished’-era swagger, then Takeover steamrolls the rubble with their pop/punk/hardcore/alternative, because why pick a genre when you can just power through ’em all?

Right on their heels, Custard Pony proves why the night is already a highlight reel, before Burnout closes the whole thing out with ‘Wasted’ still ringing in your ears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heavy Sunday (@heavy.sunday_)

SATURDAY 9 MAY

Zamboni Jones kick things off with instrumental psych rock that warps, twists, and never asks for permission.

Then, The Ravons blast in with raw, snotty punk. Cuck Whos keep the old-skool wrecking ball swinging, bringing three-chord fury and zero apologies.

And just when you think your neck’s had enough, Everlong detonates the whole night, live and loud enough to shake the teeth out of your grin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cuckwhos (@the_cuckwhos)

THURSDAY 14 MAY

Daylight Vandal hits the stage first with alt-rock and punk served ice cold and with a twist of lemon, sharp enough to make you pucker and loud enough to make you move.

Then Mister Man takes the stage, a conjunction of things you can’t quite name but definitely feel.

And just when you think you’ve got the night figured out, A Call Beyond tears it all apart with a deathcore beatdown that hits like a freight train through a house party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tobie Trethewey (@deddangel)

FRIDAY 15 MAY

Mind Muncher opens the void with psych alt metal that chews up your senses and spits out something beautifully twisted.

Then Magenta Voyeur, a four-piece psych rock group with a serious soft spot for progressive rock, takes you deeper into the fog.

Parhelion rolls in next from NSW, a hypnotic hard rock five-piece with a prog twist.

Mister Man follows, still a conjunction of things you can’t explain but absolutely feel. And finally, Everlong is back again to close the whole thing out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mister Man (@the.misterman.band)

SATURDAY 16 MAY

Daylight Ghosts open the night as a dark folktronica duo, all haunted whispers and eerie electronics that’ll creep under your skin and settle there.

Then Old Ghosts bring the Brisbane punk edge, fast, loud, and not as dead as their namesake.

The Mess We’re In follows with alt-rock that wears its heart on a torn sleeve, honest and unravelling in the best way.

Cardia comes next, balancing heaviness with a grin. And finally, Mister Man closes it out from 12am onwards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mess We’re In (@themesswereinband)

THURSDAY 21 MAY

Mind Muncher kick things off followed by Lowbrow with their new single still echoing through the air and Pleasantly Confused closing out the night with a heavy metal bang!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lowbrow (@lowbrowbandofficial)

FRIDAY 22 MAY

Reverse Parking pulls up first, Brisbane’s fresh new indie rock band ready to get you amongst the Park. Consider this your invitation to hop in and hold on tight.

Mister Man hit the stage next with a set you wont forget and Hardly Broken afterwards with a reminder that there is still plenty worth holding onto, even if it’s broken.

To finish off the night, Stjep brings their unmistakable presence that turns a good night into a memorable one, and even more tonight with the release of their latest single.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardly Broken (@hardlybrokenband)

SATURDAY 23 MAY

Morningside hits first with Australian punk that doesn’t ask permission.

Nervous Light follows on, wearing their heart on their sleeve because that’s what emo does best.

Then, Alera brings the cruelty straight from the East Coast. And finally, Everlong is back with the rock anthems that never go out of style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alera (@aleraband)

THURSDAY 28 MAY

Steele kicks the night off loud and proud followed by Lowbrow – Let the beautiful chaos wash over you.

Whitt’s End closes things out with their Brisvegas famous pop-punk energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐭’𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐝 (@whittsnd)

FRIDAY 29 MAY

Clint opens up the mosh, a three-piece alternative indie rock outfit fresh off the release of their first album.

Modern Vintage follows with high-energy rock and roll, the kind that makes you move before your brain even catches up.

Deep Horizon keeps the grit going with grunge that smells like the 90s but hits like right now.

The Day After comes next with a simple philosophy: rock hard, rock long, music is life. And they mean every word of it.

And finally, DEDWAY closes the whole thing out, pure heaviness to send you home with ringing ears and a sore neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Day After – Brisbane Band (@thedayafterband)

SATURDAY 30 MAY – GARAGE PARTY

Death in Midsummer opens the gates with a name that promises nothing good, but delivers only the best.

Then Parhelion rises from the swamp to get you nodding along. DIM follows with straight hardcore violence, no melody, no mercy, only pure aggression to keep the pit moving. Daylight Vandal and Vixon takes over next to shake up your senses.

Glowdown keeps the momentum going. Juno Eclipse also makes a long haul from their hometown (Sydney) to remind everyone that every city has a hungry band worth watching.

And finally Deadshowws closes the whole damn night. This is a marathon, not a sprint. Pace yourself, or don’t. We won’t judge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐃𝐒𝐖 (@deadshowwsband)

All these bands, ice cold drinks, the best nights in May are at Greaser Bar. You bring the bad decisions, they’ll bring the soundtrack.