Here are seven of the best places to stay in Fortitude Valley

Fortitude Valley is hardly short on reasons to hang around.

There are live music venues, bars, restaurants and enough late-night activity to make an early bedtime feel slightly unrealistic.

It also happens to be well connected to the rest of Brisbane, which helps.

Whether you are in town for a gig, a weekend away or a few nights longer, these hotels and serviced apartments put you close to the good stuff.

If you want a little more space and less of the traditional hotel setup, Rambla @ Berwick House is a very easy pick.

The apartments come with proper living areas, full kitchens, a rooftop pool and sauna, while James Street is around two minutes away, Fortitude Music Hall six and Howard Smith Wharves about 12. There is also no reception, which means you can come and go without feeling like someone is keeping tabs on you.

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LyLo Brisbane is a good shout for all the twenty-somethings who want to stay in the Valley without blowing the entire weekend budget on the room.

There are private rooms and pods, plus plenty of communal space for hanging out and meeting people. The Constance Street location also puts you within easy reach of the Valley’s bars, live music and late-night chaos.

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If you are heading to The Tivoli or the Brisbane Showgrounds, Rydges makes things pretty easy.

It sits right in the Showgrounds precinct, with modern rooms, a pool, restaurant and nearby undercover parking. Basically, if your plans involve a concert, exhibition or major event, you are unlikely to spend much time arguing with Google Maps.

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Fortitude Valley Ovolo has never really gone for the beige carpet and sad conference-room aesthetic.

Its Fortitude Valley hotel is colourful, art-heavy and a little more playful than your average city stay, with a rooftop pool and plenty of bars and restaurants nearby. A good option for couples or friends who plan on actually leaving the room.

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The Constance sits on Constance Street and leans heavily into the Valley’s street art and creative side.

Rooms are individually styled and there is enough personality to separate it from the usual chain hotel experience. For a quick weekend of eating, drinking and wandering around the Valley, the location is hard to fault.

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The Alva Hotel Brisbane sits on Brunswick Street, right in the thick of Fortitude Valley.

The rooms are polished and modern, there is a rooftop pool, and restaurants, bars and live music venues are all close by. It is a solid all-rounder for anyone after something a little more premium without disappearing into a quiet business district.

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The Calile Hotel

If you are going to spend big on a Brisbane hotel, The Calile is the obvious Valley choice.

It sits right on James Street, with its famous pool, resort-style feel and some of the area’s best restaurants, bars and shopping just outside. Basically, this is the one to book when the hotel is part of the weekend, rather than just somewhere to dump your bag.