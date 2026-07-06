Happy is catching up with BIGSOUND’s next wave at Rambla’s Berwick House

BIGSOUND is turning 25 this year, and naturally, it’s not doing things quietly.

This September, the country’s biggest music industry gathering returns to Fortitude Valley with its largest showcase lineup yet, bringing 100 artists into 15 venues across three nights of live music, discovery and very good hallway conversations.

To mark the occasion, we’re heading into the thick of it with Rambla Presents: Happy Interviews BIGSOUND 2026, a new interview series filmed from Berwick House in Fortitude Valley.

Across the week, we’ll be catching up with showcasing artists, special guests and a few not-so-emerging names moving through BIGSOUND 2026, talking songs, scenes, stories and the moments that brought them into the country’s biggest music industry week.

You’ll find us right in the middle of the BIGSOUND chaos, hearing what these artists, guests and familiar names are building, what they’re chasing, and what it feels like to move through the week while the whole industry is watching.

Berwick House makes a pretty fitting home base, mostly because it’s barely a stone’s throw from the action.

Sitting in the heart of Fortitude Valley, it brings artfully stacked balconies and inner-city polish, with one and two-bedroom apartments, kitchens, laundries, workspaces and shared spaces for regrouping between meetings, showcases and the inevitable decision making at 1am to catch “just one more set.”

And yes, there’s also a rooftop magnesium pool and spa, an indoor gym, infrared sauna and free high-speed Wi-Fi. Suck it, everyone.

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Basically, if BIGSOUND is the week where the Australian music industry collectively lives out of lanyards, group chats and bold scheduling choices, Berwick House is giving us somewhere to have the conversations properly.

More interviews, artist features and BIGSOUND coverage will be rolling out across Happy as September gets closer.

Until then, consider this our official out-of-office warning: we’ll be in Fortitude Valley, catching the next wave before the rest of the country catches up.

Check out Rambla here.