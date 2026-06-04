BIGSOUND has added King Gizzard, Julia Jacklin and trials to its 2026 lineup

The first Artist in Conversations are here, alongside a fresh wave of international delegates from Pitchfork, Bonnaroo, SXSW and more.

BIGSOUND has unveiled its first Artist in Conversations for 2026, with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Julia Jacklin and trials set to take the stage for the conference’s 25th anniversary edition this September.

Running from September 1–4 in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest music industry gathering is doubling down on international connections this year, announcing a new wave of global delegates spanning labels, festivals, media and artist development.

Leading the artist conversations are King Gizzard’s Stu Mackenzie and Lucas Harwood, who will reflect on the band’s journey from early BIGSOUND buzz acts to one of Australia’s most globally recognised exports. With more than 25 albums to their name, the ever-evolving Melbourne outfit remains a blueprint for independent success on the world stage.

Joining them is acclaimed singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin, returning to BIGSOUND a decade after her breakthrough appearance in 2016. Since then, Jacklin has become one of Australia‘s most celebrated songwriters, recently signing a global deal with 4AD ahead of a new international touring chapter.

Also confirmed is Ngarrindjeri producer and composer trials, whose work with A.B. Original and Funkoars helped shape modern Australian hip hop. Fresh from releasing his debut solo album hendle, trials will bring his unique perspective on creativity, culture and innovation to the conference.

On the industry side, BIGSOUND has locked in representatives from major organisations including Pitchfork, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, SXSW, Partisan Records, Mom+Pop Music and Soho House, creating more opportunities for Australian and New Zealand artists to connect directly with the international market.

“BIGSOUND has always been a place where real connections happen,” said QMusic interim CEO Kristy Ellis, who described this year’s expanded networking program as a way to help local artists stay ahead in a rapidly changing global industry.

The full BIGSOUND 2026 program lands in July, with early bird delegate tickets currently available.

BIGSOUND 2026 takes place September 1–4 in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane.