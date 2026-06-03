ChatGPT just hit 1 billion monthly users 

Three years after launch, ChatGPT is now used by roughly one in eight people every week.

ChatGPT has officially crossed the 1 billion monthly active user mark, cementing its place as one of the most widely used consumer technologies on the planet.

According to data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, OpenAI’s flagship AI chatbot reached the milestone in May 2026, becoming the fastest app ever to hit one billion monthly active users.

The achievement places ChatGPT ahead of social media giants including TikTok and Instagram, both of which took significantly longer to reach the same scale.

The milestone is the latest chapter in a growth story that has repeatedly shattered industry expectations. After launching in November 2022, ChatGPT reached one million users in just five days before racing past 100 million users within two months — a record at the time for a consumer application.

There is, however, a small caveat when it comes to the “fastest-growing app ever” crown.

In 2023, Meta’s Threads technically reached 100 million sign-ups faster than ChatGPT, largely thanks to its one-click integration with Instagram’s existing user base.

But while Threads benefited from Meta’s ecosystem, ChatGPT’s growth has been driven primarily by ongoing utility and engagement rather than account creation alone.

That distinction becomes clearer at scale. OpenAI reported 900 million weekly active users earlier this year, alongside more than 50 million paying subscribers, highlighting how many users continue returning to the platform as part of their daily routines.

The surge comes amid a wave of major product updates, including more advanced multimodal AI systems, improved voice capabilities and deeper integration across desktop and workplace tools.

OpenAI has increasingly positioned ChatGPT as an all-purpose AI assistant for writing, coding, research and everyday problem-solving.

Three years after launch, ChatGPT has gone from experimental chatbot to a service used by roughly one in eight people on Earth every week – a pace of adoption unlike anything the tech industry has seen before.