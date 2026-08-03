Tony Iommi’s latest single is now a guitar lesson in the Gibson App

The Black Sabbath guitarist’s new single is now a lesson for anyone brave enough to tackle it.

For more than 50 years, guitarists have been trying to work out exactly how Tony Iommi makes a riff sound that heavy without overcomplicating it.

Now, they can go a little closer to the source.

Iommi’s new single, ‘World Alone’, has been added to the Gibson App as an interactive guitar lesson, with different arrangements available for players at various skill levels.

Beginners can ease their way into the main riffs, while more experienced players can spend time pulling apart the phrasing, rhythm and finer details.

It is certainly easier than wearing out a record by lifting the needle every few seconds, although the basic process has not changed much: slow it down, listen closely and try to work out how Iommi does it.

‘World Alone’ is the first taste of Iommi’s forthcoming solo album, From The Dark, which arrives on October 23 through BMG.

The record marks his first solo album since Fused was released in 2005.

The new track features Norwegian vocalist Jørn Lande, with Becky Baldwin on bass and Karl Brazil behind the kit. The same lineup appears across the album, which Iommi co-produced with longtime collaborator Mike Exeter.

“It’s an album we’ve really enjoyed making,” Iommi said. “We’re not trying to prove anything; it’s a great album, it rocks!”

That is a pretty fair summary.

‘World Alone’ does not sound like Iommi trying to reinvent himself. Instead, it sticks to the things he has always done best: dark riffs, sharp lead work and plenty of space for the guitar to do the heavy lifting.

The Gibson App lesson breaks the song into guided arrangements, allowing players to build their way towards the full version rather than being dropped straight into the deep end.

The app also includes real-time feedback, practice tools and a wider library of song-based lessons.

The ‘World Alone’ lesson is available now through the Gibson App on iOS and Android and works with any guitar.

From The Dark arrives on October 23, 2026, via BMG.