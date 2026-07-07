Black Sabbath’s first official book arrives with Ozzy Osbourne’s final signature

Finally, a less controversial way to honour Ozzy Osbourne.

Almost a year ago, the music world stopped when rock icon Ozzy Osbourne passed away. The world stopped again when plans to make an AI Osbourne became public.

Hopefully, the world can stop again to read the next heavy metal unholy sacred text: The Masters of Reality – Why Black Sabbath Matter.

Set to drop in October, the 500-page book will cover the band’s journey from their humble bat-biting beginnings in the ’60s through to their final performance at the ‘Back to the Beginning’ concert on July 5, 2025.

All taken through the lens of rock photographer Ross Halfin, the book will feature career-spanning memorabilia and photography, along with brand-new interviews with Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.

The first official Black Sabbath book will launch through Rufus Books, coming to readers’ hands in the form of a standard edition and a limited ‘Super Deluxe Edition’, with 200 copies signed by all four original members of the band, including Ozzy Osbourne, who provided his signature only months before his passing on July 22, 2025.

The book has been in the works since 2024 and was originally scheduled to be released after the band’s ‘Back to the Beginning’ concert, but had to be shelved after the frontman’s death.

The book’s creator, Ross Halfin, stated: “Ozzy’s sudden passing away caused the music world to stop… So we all thought the time was right, one year after ‘Back to the Beginning,’ to announce the project. A book we all feel celebrates both Black Sabbath and Ozzy, and illustrates just how important they are. I hope fans enjoy it.”

The book has already sold out its pre-orders of the ‘Super Deluxe Signed Edition’, proving that 200 fans will get a piece of memorabilia that could be the final text touched by the hands of the Prince of Darkness.