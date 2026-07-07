Watch Wolf Alice cover ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ at emotional homecoming show

Wolf Alice just played their biggest ever headline show.

And to top it off, the band performed a cover of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, which you can check out the footage of, below.

The band returned to London for their biggest headline show to date at Finsbury Park, with opening acts from The Last Dinner Party, Lykke Li, Rachel Chinouriri, Keo, and Florence Road.

The crowd of 45 thousand were blessed by all the best tracks off of 2025’s The Clearing.

Among some other surprises for the special show, the Nirvana cover came with the encore.

Wolf Alice covering Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana at Finsbury Park this evening 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/50cvDrbcwe — gherkin rowsell (@gherkinrowsell) July 5, 2026

As well as playing the monumental show, Wolf Alice have recently announced The Clearing B Sides.

Three new songs, ‘Gospel Oak’, ‘Hammond Song’ and ‘Hit The Sky’, will be released on August 21st.

“These are a few songs we made during The Clearing that didn’t make it on the final record, but are ones we love very much”, said the band via instagram.