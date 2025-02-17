Post Malone joined Nirvana members on stage for special show

Watch as Post Malone joins the remaining Nirvana members on stage for a special rendition of Nirvana classic for SNL 50th anniversary special

The rapper/songwriter recently joined the remaining members of Nirvana on stage for a special rendition of ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

The surviving members of Nirvana once again reunited following their Fire-Aid performance, this time with the combined efforts of Post Malone also in tow.

The band and artist joined forces for a special rendition of the Nirvana classic ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

What’s the special occasion? You may ask.

Well, over the weekend SNL celebrated its 50th season with an anniversary special show.

Cast members of young and old all converged to celebrate the milestone occasion for the comedy special show.

From Will Ferrell to Jack White, Cher and more.

There was even an appearance from the Lonely Island for the SNL: Homecoming concert.

It was a night for the stars, by the stars.

The show first debuted in 1975 and has since played a remarkable key role in boosting some of the world’s top comedians and actors’ early careers.

With actors like Adam Sandler, Chevy Chase and the late Chris Farley all owing a large part of their early success to the show.

Over the years, SNL has also played an important role in nurturing popular music with their musical guest performances and introductions

Among the roster of talent that have graced the SNL stage is; Nirvana, David Bowie, Beyoncé and Sinéad O’Connor.

The show’s contribution to film, television and music truly cannot be overstated.

The same can be said with their inclusion of Post Malone and Nirvana’s live collaboration for their homecoming show.

An effortlessly stylistic retake on the original ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ that makes something new while staying true to its original influence.

To check out the performance go show it some love below.