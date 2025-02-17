Ryan Cruise Challenges Genre Boundaries in New Single ‘tens3’

R&B singer/songwriter Ryan Cruise has a brand new single out and its primed and ready for your listening pleasure

In his latest release ‘tens3’, emerging artist Ryan Cruise delivers a masterclass in genre-defying authenticity, seamlessly blending contemporary R&B with distinctive coastal influences like its second nature.

From the get go, it’s a total gem: stacked vocals glide effortlessly, harmonies hit just right, and the production is as slick as they come. This one doesn’t just hold its own—it’s standing toe-to-toe with the best. Easily some of the sharpest R&B coming out of Australia right now.

Recorded in his home studio, the track showcases an artist who has sharpened his craft through years of collaboration across Toronto and North America, all while staying true to his unique creative vision.

At its core, ‘tens3’ unpacks the complexities of a relationship strained by jealousy and opportunism. Cruise’s innovative approach to soundscaping transforms the track into a hypnotic experience—one that subtly critiques an industry struggling to keep up with true creative innovation.

This attention to sonic detail elevates tens3 beyond conventional R&B, pushing the genre’s boundaries. His vocal performance is a study in controlled dynamism, seamlessly shifting between soulful depth and measured defiance, mirroring the emotional tension of the lyrics. His technical precision, coupled with raw, unfiltered moments, makes for an electrifying listen.

The accompanying black-and-white visuals capture Cruise in two striking Australian locations: wading through Queensland’s Lake Weyba and rowing at Melbourne’s Studley Park. These scenes embody the track’s essence—cinematic yet unfiltered, raw yet intentional—perfectly complementing its themes of resilience and authenticity.

With ‘tens3’, Ryan Cruise isn’t just contributing to the contemporary R&B landscape—he’s actively reshaping it. The track is a bold statement from an artist unwilling to compromise his vision for commercial convenience.

As one of the first artists to distribute through EMPIRE, Ryan stands in a league of his own.

His lyrics “this international fuck that unearthed shit” also a subtle nod to the artists disdain for the Triple J platform.

And another hint for Aussie listeners – there is a little easter egg hidden in his new track as Ryan sampled the Auspost Jingle in the tracks instrumentals.

As R&B continues to evolve, ‘tens3’ stands as a testament to the power of authentic artistic expression and the future of boundary-pushing music.

For more excitement, visit here to checkout the premeiere of ‘tens3’ official Music Video.