The Sounds of Love. Home. & Heartbreak – Shéhan’s Soulful Ode to Life’s Deepest Emotions

Heartfelt harmonies and genre-defying soul from Melbourne’s rising star.

At just 21 years old, Melbourne-born singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Shéhan Bodinagoda has already carved out an impressive musical journey.

With Sri Lankan and Malay heritage, Shéhan brings a vibrant, cross-cultural energy to his artistry, blending jazz, R&B, pop, and alternative influences into a sound that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

Having gigged across Victoria, South Australia, and even Sri Lanka since the age of 14, Shéhan’s experience shines through in his debut album, The Sounds of Love. Home. & Heartbreak—a tender yet dynamic exploration of young love, longing, and self-discovery.

Shéhan’s musical versatility is on full display here. Trained under Australian drummer Ron Sandilands, he initially rooted himself in jazz before expanding into rock, country, and blues.

This eclectic background allows him to weave intricate guitar melodies, warm basslines, and soulful vocal harmonies into a cohesive narrative.

Tracks like Home and Heartbreak showcase his ability to balance vulnerability with groove, blending introspective lyricism with smooth, R&B-inflected production.

His collaborations with artists like Pippa Wilson and Katie Bates have clearly honed his ability to craft songs that resonate emotionally while maintaining a laid-back, melodic charm.

What stands out most is Shéhan’s authenticity. His playful, outgoing personality peeks through in upbeat moments, while his more somber tracks reveal a deep sensitivity.

Songs like Love capture the euphoria and uncertainty of romance, delivered with a voice that feels both intimate and inviting.

The Sounds of Love. Home. & Heartbreak is a promising debut from an artist who refuses to be boxed in.

With his Southeast Asian roots, genre-blurring talent, and heartfelt storytelling, Shéhan is an artist to watch—one who turns personal heartache into universal anthems.