Carla Martinez Is Bringing Fire to The Warehouse Project’s Return to Australia

After an unforgettable debut down under in 2024, Manchester’s legendary The Warehouse Project is making its highly anticipated return to Australia this April

Known for turning industrial ruins and unconventional spaces into euphoric rave temples, WHP will once again bring its genre-bending lineup and big-league production to both Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion (April 24) and Melbourne’s PICA (April 25).

Headlined by none other than Partiboi69 and his unhinged Area69 concept, the lineup also boasts a global roster of selectors, including vinyl demigod Héctor Oaks, Brooklyn-via-Belgrade producer X-Coast, and local firestarters Miss Bashful and Carla Martinez.

We caught up with Carla ahead of her WHP debut to talk ideal DJ settings, her clubbing culture wishlist, and what makes a crowd unforgettable.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

CARLA MARTINEZ: Today, I’m just taking some time to deep dive and source new music for upcoming mixes and WHP.

I’ve been discovering some amazing tracks and artists, but I’m really focused on finding the ones that match the energy I want to bring. It’s definitely one of my favourite parts of the process.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live, what do you love about it?

CARLA MARTINEZ: I’ve been lucky enough to float between Melbourne and Sydney. I’m originally from Melbourne, but I’ve been living in Sydney for the past couple of years.

Melbourne has a really welcoming and creative vibe—people are open-minded, which definitely nurtures creativity, especially in music.

Sydney feels a little bit more fast paced, which I’ve grown to like. It definitely encourages me to stay focused and work harder.

HAPPY: You’re on the lineup for The Warehouse Project’s return to Australia—how does it feel to be part of such a globally renowned event?

CARLA MARTINEZ: I feel honoured to be part of The Warehouse Project’s return to Australia!

It’s such a big event and one that I’ve had my sights set on from the beginning.

To be on a lineup with so many incredible artists is very humbling. To be playing a dream gig in two cities I feel very connected to is exciting.

HAPPY: The Warehouse Project has a reputation for transforming spaces into full-throttle rave experiences. What’s your ideal setting for a perfect DJ set?

CARLA MARTINEZ: My ideal setting would have a really immersive, high-energy vibe. PICA in Melbourne has always been a dream venue of mine, especially with its industrial feel.

I’d love a dark, vast space, insane sound system, vibrant lighting—all things that WHP do notoriously well.

The crowd plays a big role as well—having people who are really engaged and connecting with the music.

HAPPY: You’re sharing the stage with some serious heavyweights like Partiboi69 and Héctor Oaks. Who on the lineup are you most hyped to see?

CARLA MARTINEZ: I’m definitely most excited to see X-Coast for the first time! I gravitate towards their music in my own sets, and I find it always really resonates with the crowd.

HAPPY: What’s a set you played where everything just clicked, and you knew it was special?

CARLA MARTINEZ: I think my set at BTV really clicked for me and will always feel special, especially being my first festival.

The crowd were so receptive and the energy stayed high the entire time. I left feeling very addicted to the feeling of playing a larger scale event.

HAPPY: From Manchester’s industrial rave roots to Australia’s underground clubs, every scene has its own energy. How does playing here compare to other cities you’ve experienced?

CARLA MARTINEZ: I’m still fairly new to music and playing internationally, so I haven’t had the chance to perform in many cities outside of Australia just yet.

What I’ve experienced here in Australia has been incredible so far, the crowds are so engaged and rowdy.

I’m still learning about how different places bring their own unique vibe to a show, but I feel really lucky to have experienced this connection with the Australian crowd.

I’m looking forward to hopefully exploring more cities in the future to see how their energy compares.

HAPPY: Clubbing culture is constantly evolving—what’s one change you’d love to see in the scene?

CARLA MARTINEZ: One change I’d love to see in clubbing culture are more one-day festivals.

People can get the full experience without the pressure of a multi-day commitment.

HAPPY: When you’re not behind the decks, what are you usually listening to?

CARLA MARTINEZ: Honestly, no day is ever the same when it comes to what I’m listening to! It’s insanely mood-dependent.

I do find when I’ve been listening to harder and faster stuff while DJing or producing I gravitate towards the more ambient route to refresh the ears lol.

HAPPY: Beyond DJing, you’re a creative force in other ways too. Can you tell us about any upcoming projects outside of DJing?

CARLA MARTINEZ: Outside of DJing, I’ve been exploring music production. It’s still very new for me, but I’m really enjoying the process of learning and experimenting.

It’s a different experience to DJing, but I’m loving how much it challenges me creatively.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

CARLA MARTINEZ: I feel very privileged to be working in a creative realm.

I’ve been fortunate enough to find a job that keeps me stimulated and inspired, and I don’t take the feeling of waking up excited and happy to work for granted at all.