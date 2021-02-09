Once you’ve cracked the 1 billion views on YouTube mark you know you’ve reached monolithic popularity heights. Here are the 10 most popular songs in the world (according to YouTube).

YouTube video play counts are one of the clearest indicators of a song’s popularity and once a video has a reached one billion hits, you it’s one of the most popular songs in the world, ever.

At the start of 2015 only two videos could boast having over a billion views. By the end of the year, ten more had crossed the threshold.









Now, as of 2019, plenty of videos are a part on the one billion view club, with a bunch just short of the mark. At the peak of this popularity pyramid sit a few behemoths which have breezed way past billion point, with many even tripling it. Can you guess who they are? Probably, but for the sake of it, here are the 10 most popular song in the world according to YouTube.

Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee – 7.2 billion views

The big boy. Despite a version with Justin Bieber later appearing, the original version of Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee remains the highest-viewed music video on Youtube, of all time.

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You – 5.2 billion views

An artists who appears twice in this list, Ed Sheeran has swept the world since emerging with his debut EP in 2011. His biggest hit remains Shape of You, released in 2017.

To date, it’s scored five billion views.

Wiz Khalifa – See You Again ft. Charlie Puth – 4.9 billion views

Rapper and marijuana activist Wiz Khalifa is one of the most listened to artists in the world – it’s no surprise that he appears in this list with the chart-busting See You Again.

Mark Ronson – Uptown Funk ft. Bruno Mars – 4.1 billion views

Taking a step down to – gasp – only 3.9 billion views, Uptown Funk sits pretty. The lead single from Mark Ronson’s fourth album Uptown Special enlisted Bruno Mars for a piece of funk the world will never forget.

PSY – Gangnam Style – 3.9 billion views

A straight-up viral hit that broke international, linguistic, and cultural banners, Gangnam Style from PSY was instantly one of the most popular songs in the world when it hit the internet in 2012.

Justin Bieber – Sorry – 3.4 billion views

Well, he didn’t make it in for his version of Despacito, but at just over 3.3 billion views, Sorry from teen pop sensation Justin Bieber is still one of the most popular songs in the world.

Maroon 5 – Sugar – 3.4 billion views

Maroon 5 have a ton of hits to their name, but none bigger that Sugar. In 2021 it has claimed over three billion views on Youtube, making it one of the most popular songs ever dropped on the platform.

Katy Perry – Roar – 3.3 billion views

In an industry that’s been dominated by male artists since, well, forever, massive props to Katy Perry for making a spot on this list. Her 2013 hit Roar is bigger than anything else she’s released – Teenage Dream, California Girls, and yes, even Last Friday Night.

Ed Sheeran – Thinking Out Loud – 3.2 billion views

Oh baby, it’s a double! Ed Sheeran is the only person to appear twice in Youtube’s most popular songs in the world, his single Thinking Out Loud copping over three billion views since it was released in October 2014.

OneRepublic – Counting Stars – 3.2 billion views

While many would know OneRepublic for their Timbaland-endorsed hit Apologize, it’s Counting Stars that swept the Youtube era.

Just remember, numbers aren’t everything!

While you’re here, check out our list of the best YouTube to MP3 converters.