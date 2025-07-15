Crimson Moon: Leuras’ Dream-Rock Spell Under a Blood Moon

How a Hawaiian eclipse birthed this year’s most hypnotic single

Emerging from the lush dream-rock soundscapes of her 2023 debut EP South Van Ness, Australian artist Leuras returns with “Crimson Moon,” the lead single from her upcoming album Coffee and Moonlight.

Born in the Blue Mountains and honed in San Francisco’s indie scene, Leuras crafts music that marries the ethereal haze of Mazzy Star with the raw introspection of Julia Jacklin.

Her sound, a blend of shimmering guitars, glittery vocals, and lyrical poignancy, anchors “Crimson Moon,” a track inspired by a blood moon eclipse witnessed on Oahu’s North Shore.

The song’s celestial imagery mirrors its production: mixed by Matt Tuggle (Coldplay, Harry Styles) at LA’s Henson Recording Studio and mastered by Justin Weis in San Francisco, it’s a polished yet intimate gem.

“Crimson Moon” unfolds like a nocturnal reverie, with Leuras’ voice floating over a bed of reverb-drenched guitars and MIDI cello.

The rhythm section, made up of Dillon Marrill’s bass and Joel Hanley’s drums, adds a pulse that grounds the track’s dreamy expansiveness.

Lyrically, it captures a moment of awe under the eclipse, weaving personal reflection with universal wonder.

With Coffee and Moonlight poised to explore themes of isolation and creativity during the pandemic, “Crimson Moon” is a promising preview. An anthem for those who find magic in the margins of life.

