FIFA debuts Club World Cup halftime show with Coldplay, Doja Cat, Tems, J Balvin and Emmanuel Kelly

FIFA’s first large-scale halftime show delivered global performances and a powerful message of inclusion.

The highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup Final unfolded on US soil for the first time on Sunday, as Chelsea faced off against Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, FIFA introduced a major Super Bowl-style halftime show, featuring performances from J Balvin, Tems, Doja Cat, and a surprise appearance by Coldplay.

The 15-minute set was broadcast live via DAZN and marked FIFA’s most ambitious attempt yet to merge sport and music on a global scale.

Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in collaboration with Global Citizen, the show supported the newly launched Global Learning Platform — an initiative aiming to raise funds for children’s access to quality education worldwide.

J Balvin opened the set with his high-energy hit Mi Gente, followed by Nigerian Afrobeats star Tems with Love Me JeJe, and Doja Cat with Woman.

Coldplay closed the show with a surprise performance of A Sky Full of Stars, joined on stage by all performers for a shared finale.

Half time performance from popular artistes pic.twitter.com/b5GkbcztGr — . (@CFC_Carneyy) July 13, 2025

Australian singer-songwriter Emmanuel Kelly delivered a standout moment.

As the first differently-abled pop artist to feature in a FIFA halftime show, Kelly used the platform to speak to representation and empowerment, calling the performance “a dream come true… for every differently-abled child who has ever thought their dreams were out of reach.”

Tems performing at the #FIFACWC Final ⚽️ She makes history as one of the first artists to headline the halftime show 👑 pic.twitter.com/qrT1D3ucIa — tems 𝖘z𝖓 (@temsszn) July 13, 2025

The custom stage was built in the upper stands to preserve the pitch, and the event was watched by an estimated global audience of over 150 million.

The show signals a new era in FIFA’s approach to entertainment and global fan engagement.

With a focus on inclusion, global reach, and high production value, this might just be the blueprint for what’s next – and we are here for it.

Words by Loc Ziesing.