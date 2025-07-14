SSL B-DYN and E-DYN 500 Series Modules

A Dynamic Duo of Compression Power from SSL

Today we’re diving into two heavy hitters from SSL’s renowned 500 series lineup — the B-DYN and E-DYN modules. Both units pack a compressor and a gate/expander into one sleek enclosure, but while they share core functionality, each brings its own sonic flavour and workflow to the table.

Let’s unpack what sets these modules apart and why you might want both in your rack.

Compressor Section Breakdown 🎚️✨

Both modules feature a dedicated compressor in the top half of the unit. You’ll find sidechain high-pass filtering on each, plus fixed attack times for classic SSL-style dynamics.

The B-DYN leans vintage, with stepped controls reminiscent of the legendary SSL bus compressor and even includes some DS settings. Meanwhile, the E-DYN goes for precision, with smooth, continuous pots for threshold, ratio and release — closer in feel to a modern SSL channel strip.

Gate and Expander Modes 🚪🌀

On the gating side, both units offer switchable gate and expander modes. The B-DYN keeps it vintage with a stepped release pot, mirroring the compressor for consistent behaviour across your signal chain.

The E-DYN, by contrast, expands on control with a fast attack button and a super-flexible release that goes up to four seconds. That extra range makes it ideal for percussive material where you want control over decays and detail.

Stereo Link Capabilities 🎧🔗

Both modules include stereo link functionality, perfect for stereo sources like buses or full mix stems. Whether you’re taming transients or glueing elements together, these units work beautifully in dual setups.

Character is Key 🎨🧬

Here’s where the biggest difference lies.

The B-DYN is bold and vintage, modeled after the rare SL 4000B console. It features a transformer-coupled signal path, which brings harmonic richness and undeniable vibe. If you want character, punch and instant energy, the B-DYN is your friend.

The E-DYN is a surgical tool. Clean, controlled and transparent, it’s better suited for detailed applications where you want the SSL flavour without too much colour. Ideal for vocals, guitars and mix elements that need to sit just right.

Which One Is Right for You? 🎯🤔

If your workflow calls for precision, the E-DYN is your go-to. If you’re chasing attitude, the B-DYN will give you the punch and colour that only a transformer can provide. Either way, at $1100 AUD apiece, both modules offer serious value and unbeatable SSL legacy in the 500 series format.

SSL E-DYN Recap 🧼🔍

Clean dynamics control

Continuously variable compressor and gate

Fast attack switch and long release range

Stereo link support

Perfect for vocals, acoustic instruments and mix buses

$1100 AUD

SSL B-DYN Recap 🎯🦁

Vintage console tone from the SL 4000B

Transformer-coupled signal path

Stepped controls for authentic SSL feel

Bold compression and aggressive gating

Great for drums, guitars and vocal energy

$1100 AUD

Ready to shape your sound with character or control? With SSL’s B-DYN and E-DYN, you don’t have to choose — just decide what the track needs and reach for the right tool.