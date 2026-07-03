Here’s the full setlist for The Neighbourhood World Tour

From ‘Sweater Weather’ to deep cuts: Inside The Neighbourhood’s live show

The Neighbourhood built an unmistakable identity by blurring the lines between indie rock and moody pop.

With smoky production, brooding lyrics and frontman Jesse Rutherford’s unmistakable vocals, the California band helped define the darker side of alternative music throughout the 2010s.

After exploding onto the global stage with ‘Sweater Weather’, a track that became one of the biggest streaming hits of its era.

The band continued to evolve across albums like I Love You., Wiped Out! and Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones.

That atmosphere carries seamlessly into their live performances. The Neighbourhood’s concerts move between intimate slow burns and arena-sized singalongs, pairing cinematic visuals with a setlist that spans fan favourites, deep cuts and newer material.

Whether it’s the emotional weight of ‘Daddy Issues’ or the sultry pull of ‘Sweater Weather’, the band’s live show is built on mood, nostalgia and songs that have become a soundtrack for an entire generation.

The Neighbourhood World Tour Setlist

Act I

Hula Girl

Cry Baby

Reflections

Void

R.I.P. 2 My Youth

Zombie

A Little Death

Afraid

You Get Me So High

Fallen Star

Nervous

Planet

Wish You Were Mine (includes a sample from Lost in Translation)

Devil’s Advocate

Act II

Valentines

Baby Came Home 2

The Beach

Chip Chrome

Pretty Boy

Cherry Flavoured

Daddy Issues

Private

Act III

Lovebomb

Sweater Weather

Softcore

If you’re planning to catch The Neighbourhood live, expect a setlist that spans every era of the band’s career, from the breakthrough success of ‘Sweater Weather’ to newer favourites and deep cuts.

While the exact songs may change from night to night, this setlist offers a strong indication of what fans can expect on the current tour.

Be sure to check back after future shows, as we’ll continue updating this page with the latest setlists, tour dates and any surprise additions to the band’s live performances.