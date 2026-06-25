System Of A Down celebrate 25 years of ‘Toxicity’ with city-exclusive pop-up merchandise

Five cities, exclusive merch, one toxic celebration.

System Of A Down are bringing their chaotic energy to five European cities with limited-edition pop-up shops, launching just days before their massive UK and EU tour kicks off.

The metal icons will open temporary stores in Stockholm, Paris, Berlin, Düsseldorf, and London, offering exclusive merchandise including collaborative football tops with Hummel and commemorative posters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by System Of A Down (@systemofadown)

The pop-ups coincide with the 25th anniversary of their landmark album ‘Toxicity’, with each location featuring a unique tour-edition vinyl pressing.

Fans can grab tees, hoodies, track jackets, and jerseys before the band’s first European shows since 2017, including two explosive nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 13 and 15.

The 2026 tour marks a triumphant return for Serj Tankian and company, who recently revealed they’re “having the best time of our lives as a band” after mending personal relationships.

Queens Of The Stone Age and newly-reunited Acid Bath will support all dates.