Queens of the Stone Age announce concert film ‘Alive in the Catacombs’

Where the dead listen… and the living rock

Beneath the streets of Paris, where millions of skeletal remains line the walls, Queens of the Stone Age delivered a performance unlike any other.

Alive in the Catacombs, premiering June 6, captures the band’s long-awaited descent into the eerie, echoing tunnels of the Paris Catacombs—a dream two decades in the making.

Filmed in July 2024, this cinematic experience reimagines QOTSA’s raw power in an environment where silence and sound collide.

Stripped of modern luxuries, the band embraced the catacombs’ natural acoustics, using chains, chopsticks, and a car battery-powered piano to craft an unplugged—yet electrifying—setlist.

“The biggest audience we’ve ever played for,” joked frontman Joshua Homme, surrounded by centuries-old bones.

Every note, every whisper, was shaped by the caverns’ haunting presence.

No edits, no overdubs—just pure, unfiltered QOTSA at their most primal.

