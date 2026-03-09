The 10-year-old who just debuted at Paris Fashion Week

Max Alexander knew he wanted to become a couturier at 4.

Now, he has become the youngest designer to present at Paris Fashion Week.

The collection features 15 designs, each blending a playful whimsy and surprising maturity, inspired by flowers, imagination and finding new ways to re-use materials.

With over 5 million social media followers and a Guiness World Record under his belt (for being the youngest person to design a runway show), Max Alexander’s star is only continuing to grow.

His label Couture To The Max focuses on sustainability, the latest collection upcycling from a 1980’s wedding dress, deadstock fabric and bags, as well as creating plant-based biodegradable fabric.

28 Free People bags were pulled into a ruffled dress, a vintage Sari was transformed into an elegant evening dress, and Italian surplus silk created a halterneck dress reminiscent of Halston’s disco designs.

Max’s keen eye for recycling landed him at the United Nations in 2024, delivering an address all about how to curb the excess materials generated by the fashion industry.

To further prove this, his collection a year later was created from recycled coffee bean bags, dyed with organic materials like turmeric and beetroot.

The Paris Fashion Week collection was dedicated to Fern Mallis, the creator of New York Fashion Week and a strong supporter of Max. If the whole thing wasn’t wholesome enough already, Max ran to hug Mallis at the close of his show.

Max’s life and creativity is dutifully documented by his mum, who manages his social media accounts. Following highs like designing for Sharon Stone to Vogue interviews, the popularity of the accounts speaks to a global trend of parents using their children for content.

Though more prominent examples like A.J and Big Justice are a bit grim, Max’s talents appear more genuine, a promising future ahead for the internet’s favourite child prodigy.