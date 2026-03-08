Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar announces new album

Everything finally turns around.

Keanu Reeves’ alt rock band Dogstar is back… again.

The trio will be dropping their album All in Now May 29th, and the title track already available as a single.

Fellow actor Robert Mailhouse is also in the band, who you’ll either recognise from that cheesy soap opera Days of Our Lives which plays on repeat at your Nan’s house or an episode of Seinfeld.

Meanwhile, our 90s heartthrob is behind the bass, and Bret Domrose gets his flowers as the voice of the crew.

Keanu took a bit of a break from the movie scene back in the 90s to put out a couple albums and tour a few cities alongside the boys, until 2000, when the welcoming of the new millennium sent them straight into hiatus (or maybe the Matrix made Keanu too famous – we’ll never know).

And so, 23 years passed by, perhaps very slowly for the few hundred remaining fans left on planet Earth – until their brand-spanking-new album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees finally arrived about two years ago.

How Reeves has managed to make time in the last year is quite the wonder, but it’s a good thing he has, because their forthcoming album is packed with 12 tracks.

They’ll release it under their very own Dillon Street label – but that’s not all: the album is also coming with a mega tour of Europe and the U.S of A this summer.

That’ll kick off in their very own Cali backyard the night before the album drop, and they won’t have the chance to dust off their hands til September.

Here’s the tracklist so you’re not such a stranger by the time May rolls around:

‘Math’ ‘This Sphere’ ‘All In Now’ ‘Exalted’ ‘Siren’ ‘Punch The Sky’ ‘Joy’ ‘What Is’ ‘The Whisper’ ‘Shards Of Rain’ ‘Shallow Easy’ ‘Wing’

No word on Aussie tour dates yet – we’ll keep you updated.