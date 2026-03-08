Six years later, ‘Dorohedoro’ drops a trailer worth the wait

After a six-year wait, the chaotic world of Hole is finally roaring back to life.

Toho Animation has dropped the first major trailer for ‘Dorohedoro’ Season 2, plunging fans back into the gory, unpredictable streets alongside the lizard-headed amnesiac Caiman.

The new footage promises deeper dives into his mysterious past and the escalating war between the residents of Hole and the sorcerers who torment them.

Alongside the visuals, the full voice cast for the sinister Cross-Eyes faction has been revealed, featuring talents like Uchiyama Koki and Hamano Daiki, who describes his character Tetsujo as a surprisingly grounded hustler trying to keep the gang afloat.

Adding to the excitement, the iconic musical group (K)now_Name is confirmed to return, crafting both the new opening theme ‘Zettai Must Danmen’ and the ending theme ‘Return To Head.’

Director Hayashi Yuichiro, known for his work on ‘Attack on Titan: The Final Season,’ is back at the helm, with MAPPA continuing their stellar animation.

The long-awaited second season is set to premiere globally on April 1st via Crunchyroll, with a new official website launched to centralise streaming info, ensuring fans are ready to return to the masterpiece born from Q-Hayashida’s 18-year manga run.