Logan’s past haunts in new ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ trailer

The wait is almost over, bub.

Insomniac Games has officially unsheathed a major update for Marvel’s Wolverine, confirming a 2026 release window for the PlayStation 5.

The announcement, charged with the expressive energy of the comics it draws from, was accompanied by a brand-new trailer and the debut of the game’s bold cover art.

This original take on the iconic mutant, voiced by Liam McIntyre, promises to deliver the ultimate Wolverine fantasy.

Players will step into the claws of a haunted Logan on a global thriller to uncover the secrets of his dark past.

The journey will take him from the seedy underbelly of Madripoor to the frozen Canadian wilderness, pitting him against factions like the Reavers and formidable foes such as Omega Red.

True to character, the combat will be fast, fluid, and ferociously brutal, leveraging Wolverine’s adamantium claws and berserker rage in a way only Insomniac can envision.

Building on the studio’s pedigree from the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, the game is built from the ground up for the PS5, promising a gripping, character-driven story at the heart of the action.