Happy’s Best New Games of 2020

Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, these are the best new games on offer from Australia and around the world!

Ubisoft – Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion is the third instalment in Ubisoft’s futuristic Watch Dogs series, but it almost feels like a brand new IP altogether. The “Legion” in the title describes an astonishing piece of tech at the core of the game experience: every person you bump into on the streets of London is a recruitable character.
The open world of Watch Dogs: Legion is truly open, ripe to be explored and played in any way you like.

8.0

UBISOFT

Supergiant Games – Hades

Hades, the new roguelike from Supergiant Games, loves killing you. Downright revels in it. “Ooh, bad luck”, it will say as you succumb to a swarm of soul-stealing butterflies, “but here’s batch of character interactions to explore, new construction projects to fund, and new player upgrades to pour your resources into. You’ll back out there in no time, slugger”.
“Thanks, Hades, for this wonderful gift of death”, you will say. And you will mean it, because each new attempt means that this time, you might get that magic combination of rewards that will let you blaze out of hell in an unstoppable berserker rage.

9.2

SUPERGIANT GAMES

Hello Games – No Man’s Sky: Origins

The latest No Man’s Sky update, Origins, is massive, continuing the game’s transformation from the disappointing mess that it was at launch to the majestic star-trekking adventure that fans had always yearned for.
Included among the added and improved features are new planets, binary and trinary star systems, meteors, swamp, and marsh biomes, volcanoes, firestorms, lightning and tornadoes, enormous ‘archive’ buildings containing alien civilisations’ stories and histories, and dangerous ‘anomalous’ lifeforms.
It seems there’s never been a better time to join the already sizeable community of No Man’s Sky.

7.8

HELLO GAMES

Kinetic Games – Phasmophobia

PhasmophobiaYou’ve either heard of it, or at the very least, you’re going to hear about it soon. After all, this is the brand new casual game that’s about to take the world by storm. After all, who hasn’t wanted to become Ghost Busters with three of their friends?
2020 is truly the year of casual party games. With Fall Guys and Among Us leading this new trend in online gaming, here’s our shout out to the next in line.

8.9

KINETIC GAMES

Larian Studios – Baldur’s Gate 3

Gather the party because Baldur’s Gate 3 early access is available now! Here’s your chance to get involved in the hugely anticipated game while it develops.
Developers Larian Studios don’t recommend buying the early access if players are interested in a polished experience just yet, as this is more of an “early taste” at the gameplay. Though if you can’t resist, we can hardly blame you.

8.3

LARIAN STUDIOS

Frictional Games – Amnesia: Rebirth

It’s been ten years since Frictional Games introduced Amnesia: The Dark Descent onto the unprepared world. They traumatised a lot of people, and now they’re back with the new and improved Amnesia: Rebirth.
Thomas Grip, Frictional Games’ co-founder and creative director, stated that “there’s not really any activity that’s central to horror games… it’s the emotions that you evoke”. And apparently, the utterly terrifying original Amnesia game wasn’t quite up to the creator’s standards.
The new Amnesia aims to not only lead the players through a game filled with overwhelming existential horror, but also make players an “active force” in the unfolding events. They don’t just want you to play the game… they want you to experience it. They want it to haunt you.

8.8

Frictional Games

id Software – DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 1

DOOM Eternal was one of 2020’s earliest hits, a masterpiece where action comes by the gallon and demon blood flows just as easily. As the Slayer you’re tasked with saving earth from a demonic invasion, fuelled by pure anger and an arsenal befitting any futuristic space marine.
The first campaign DLC, The Ancient Gods Part 1, is out now. It’s more of the good stuff; a high octane kill-fest where you’ll dive ever deeper into the Slayer’s story and DOOM lore as a whole. It’s no walk in the park either – The Ancient Gods Part 1 expands on the base game’s difficulty with a few surprises that’ll leave you frustrated and exhilarated all at once.

9.0

ID SOFTWARE

Toys for Bob – Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Crash Bandicoot was at the vanguard of a new era of platformers. The original game (developed by Naughty Dog) came to the Playstation all the way back in 1996, going head-to-head with the N64’s very own iconic 3D platformer, Super Mario 3D.
While the new game isn’t literally the fourth game in the franchise (due to the series’ chequered ownership history), it does indeed pick up where the original trilogy left off – at the end of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

6.9

TOYS FOR BOB

Nintendo – Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Nintendo, the beloved home of Mario Kart, recently announced that you can control a real-life Kart in your own home. Introducing Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.
Essentially, the new game allows you to build your own track wherever you see fit. Placing four gates on the floor, you can set up your course in whatever direction you want your kart to take. As you play virtually, your physical kart will be controlled by the movements you make in the game.
If that doesn’t satisfy every Mario Kart fantasy you had as a young whippersnapper, we don’t know what will.

7.1

NINTENDO

EA – Star Wars: Squadrons

The highly anticipated Star Wars: Squadrons has been highly praised for its immersive gameplay and thrilling multiplayer mode, but has also received criticism for being relatively light on content.
Though creative director Ian Frazier has confirmed there are no current plans to release game updates, it’s still an interesting take on the Star Wars universe we all know and love.

8.5

EA

 

 

