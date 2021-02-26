Every PS4 game with a free PS5 upgrade (or one that’s coming soon)

With so many anticipated PlayStation 5 games being delayed, we shift our gaze to the PS4 games receiving free PS5 upgrades.

When a new console gets released there’s an inevitable period where it all starts to feel a bit desolate. What once seemed an exciting horizon of opportunity quickly morphs into a stretch of empty prairie. The game that inspired your purchase (hello Demon’s Souls) starts to fade to the periphery once completed; leaving an energy-sucking behemoth that provides little present comfort. Enter: free PlayStation 5 upgrades.

So far Sony has done an admirable job of making sure that PlayStation 5 owners have no need to dust off their old consoles. Backwards compatibility has meant most PS4 games can be played on PS5 without much trouble. In fact, many older games are running better on the new console than the one they were designed for.

The PS5’s solid state drive means that gamers can play last generation games with significantly shorter loading times. While this may sound relatively inconsequential, it’s actually a huge quality of life upgrade, particularly for newer PS4 games that were doing their best to stretch what that console was capable of.

However, shorter loading times is just the start of it. A bunch of development teams are choosing to throw a bit of polish at their most affectionately remembered titles, reinvigorating their playerbase with better resolutions, higher frame rates, adaptive trigger support, and more.

We’ve decided to compile a list of the PS4 games that are ripe for a replay, or hell, a first play if you missed them when they were released. We will also do our best to list what specific improvements are associated with each title.

Currently available PS4 games with free PS5 upgrades

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 60fps, 4k, 3D audio

Borderlands 3 – 60fps, 120 fps, 4k

Bugsnax – 60fps, 4k, DualSense features

Control Ultimate Edition – 60fps, 4k, ray-tracing, transferable save files

Dead by Daylight – 60fps, 4k, transferable save files

Destiny 2 – 60fps, 4k, transferable save files

Dirt 5 – 60fps, 120fps, DualSense features, 3D audio

FIFA 21 – 60fps, 4k, some improved animations

For Honor – 60fps, 4k

God of War (2018) – 60fps, 4k, DualSense features

Hitman 3 (Digital only) – 60fps, 4k, DualSense features

Immortals: Fenyx Rising – 60fps, 4k, DualSense features, 3D audio

Madden 21 – Multiple updates to lighting, audio, and more

Maneater – 60fps, 4k, ray-tracing

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 60fps, 4k, DualSense features, 3D audio

Mortal Kombat 11 – 60fps, 4k

No Man’s Sky – 60fps, 4k, DualSense features, 3D audio

Planet Coaster – 60fps, 4k, DualSense features

Ride 4 – 60fps, 4k, DualSense features

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – DualSense features, 3D audio

The Pathless – 60fps or 30fps/4k

Rainbow Six Siege – 60fps, 120fps, 4k, DualSense features

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – 60fps, 4k, DualSense features

Watch Dogs Legion – 4k, DualSense features

WRC 9 – 60fps, 4k, DualSense features

PS4 games with upcoming free PS5 upgrades

Cyberpunk 2077

Doom Eternal

Far Cry 6

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghostrunner

Horizon Forbidden West

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Marvel’s Avengers

Metro Exodus

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Outriders

Resident Evil Village

Riders Republic

Subnautica

Terminator: Resistance – Enhanced

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

How to make sure your game is upgraded

The best way to check that you are playing the upgraded version of your game is by using the PlayStation Network. Log on and head to the PS Store. From here, check out your library of purchased games. If there is a PS5 upgrade available you should see a notification on it.

It should be noted if your version requires a disc then you will need the disc inserted into your PS5 to commence the upgrade. If you are having any trouble, there is a handy video guide here.

So, what are you still doing reading this article? Get to your library and get downloading! We will keep this page updated as new upgrades are announced and released.