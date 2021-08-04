Ghost of Tsushima PC: when will an official port happen?

An official Ghost of Tsushima PC port seems more a case of when than if. However, with the highly anticipated Director’s Cut (and PS5 upgrade) approaching, it may be a longer wait than initially anticipated.

A Ghost of Tsushima PC port makes perfect sense. The acclaimed action adventure from Sucker Punch Productions took the world by storm when it was released as a PS4 exclusive halfway through 2020. But the fact that you needed a PS4 console to play it meant that many interested gamers missed out.

Time has passed, but if hype for the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is anything to go by, many players still desire to explore the gorgeously rendered world of 13th century feudal Japan. This expanded version of the game has led many to argue that the time is right for Sony to embrace an official Ghost of Tsushima PC port.

There are some strong indicators that this rumoured Ghost of Tsushima PC port will happen, but the timing of the release is still very much up in the air. Sony may well be hoping that this new version of the game results in a spike in PlayStation console sales.

With that said, let’s explore some of the most applicable speculation and explain why we’re pretty sure that a Ghost of Tsushima PC release is justifiably expected by many in the industry.

New box art leads to Ghost of Tsushima PC port speculation

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the newest version of the game’s box art, seen on Sony’s official PlayStation Direct store, no longer includes the phrase ‘only on PlayStation’. This alteration has led some to believe that the old box’s statement will soon be incorrect because, you guessed it, a PC version will soon be announced.

The exact same thing happened before PC versions of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone were announced. So while hardly official, this development does suggest a Ghost of Tsushima PC port could well be in the works.

Sony’s new philosophy on first-party exclusives

Over the last year, Sony’s position regarding console exclusives has softened. In a bygone era the Japanese tech giant were more than happy to dig their heels in and make sure that no other platform would have access to the fruits of their labour.

It appears that they have reconsidered this philosophy though – with a strategic eye on maximising profits and winning over new fans. This new line of thinking is more in sync with that of Xbox, who have decided that PC gamers, rather than being the enemy, are an untapped market.

According to industry leaks, Ghost of Tsushima

God of War (2018)

The Uncharted Collection Are all coming to PC as Sony’s initiative to port PlayStation exclusives to Steam & PC. pic.twitter.com/q49U6xvRFJ — Saint (@ImJasonSaint) June 22, 2021

By embracing timed console exclusives (over absolute ones), Sony has given gamers who otherwise wouldn’t have experienced their titles a seductive taste. From there they hope they can persuade them to purchase one of their consoles in the future – with the obvious benefit being they can play these premium titles when they are first released.

This strategy was on full display as Sony navigated the release of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC – which has regularly been held up as proof and validation for hype surrounding the rumoured Ghost of Tsushima PC port.

It's confirmed! Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is coming to PC 🏹 We're excited that more players will be able to meet Aloy and explore the world of Horizon Zero Dawn this summer! https://t.co/Q1BknmCsQT — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) March 10, 2020

When can we expect a Ghost of Tsushima PC port?

This is where things get tricky. The internet can whip itself into a frenzy with very little actual information, and separating reasonable speculation from purely fabricated bullshit can be challenging.

While researching this article I came across pages that literally claimed you could play Ghost of Tsushima on PC right now through the PlayStation Now app. Public service announcement: you can’t and you never could, because the game was never on that service.

The only thing we have to go on here is Sony’s past behaviour regarding their console exclusives, and the assumption that it will be indicative of future behaviour. That and a 2020 Sony corporate report that read: “We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform in order to promote further growth in our profitability.”

With all that in mind, I believe that mid-2022 is the earliest we can realistically expect a Ghost of Tsushima PC port. It took Horizon Zero Dawn over three years to make its way onto PC, and Days Gone just over two.

Basically the longer a game continues to sell well, the longer it appears to take Sony to approve a port.

A mid-2022 release would mean that Ghost of Tsushima will have been a PlayStation exclusive for over two years, with the Director’s Cut being given roughly a year to do its own thing in the market. A release date in that ballpark would strike a nice balance between encouraging customers to purchase consoles and not allowing the game to lose its hype.

Whether my reckoning is more closely related with reason or bullshit though, we’ll have to wait and see. Nonetheless, we’ll be keeping this page updated with any new developments, so feel free to check back in.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is out August 20 on PS4 and PS5.