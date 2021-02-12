Bloodborne PC: how to play it now, and is an official port even coming?

Bloodborne is as good a reason as any to own a PlayStation console. However, since its release in 2015, fans have been calling out for a Bloodborne PC port. And let’s face it, it isn’t hard to see why.

Bloodborne is an unforgettable experience that blends deeply rewarding gameplay mechanics with an engrossing world of mystery and forbidden knowledge. When the game was released on PS4 exclusively it was a bit of a coup to say the least. Even from day one, players were hungry for a Bloodborne PC port.

The world was awash with Souls mania and gamers couldn’t get enough of the challenging cycle of violence, death, and resurrection. PC gamers waited patiently, believing that, as with many console exclusives, it would only be a matter of time until they were allowed to enter into the fray. However, as years went by, gamers were left wondering if a Bloodborne PC port would ever happen.

While many titles have attempted to mimic the Souls formula, there is a pedigree and hype that is exclusively attached to FromSoftware games. The studio’s creative director Hidetaka Miyazaki is generally thought of as the father of this style of game, with many fans feeling there is simply no substitute.

Souls-inspired games such as Nioh and Lords of the Fallen are plentiful and available on other platforms. However, their existence has not abated calls for a Bloodborne PC version.

Bloodborne on PS Now (which is available on PC)

A workaround for this conundrum is actually using Sony’s streaming platform PS Now. This service provides subscribers with a library of games that can be played on a variety of devices. While it isn’t an actual Bloodborne PC port, it is an effective way to play the game on PC. However, before you get carried away and hand over your hard-earned cash, a few issues need to be brought up.

First of all, the subscription will cost you $19.99 USD a month, or $99.99 USD for a full year. If you are planning on rushing through the game (or at least try to), then a single month could be a viable option. However, the game is difficult and and it may be worthwhile investing in a longer subscription, particularly if there are other titles in the library that you are interested in.

Unfortunately, the issue of cost isn’t the only turnstile we will come across. To access PS Now you must be located in Europe, North America, or Japan. This means that this writer, and my fellow Australians, have essentially been asked to gather our things and leave the party.

Our search for the holy grail of a Bloodborne PC version must go on.

One final piece of information for those that plan to use PS Now: you will need an official PlayStation 4 controller and a PlayStation Network membership. While these costs will add up, it will still come in at significantly less than purchasing a whole new console. It’s not ideal. But it is an option.

Unconfirmed Bloodborne PC rumours

In June 2020, Twitch streamer CaseyExplosion sent the internet into a bit of a Bloodborne PC frenzy via Twitter. In an odd stunt, she promised to donate $100 to charity if someone could send her solid proof that Bloodborne was being ported to PC.

It didn’t take long for her to claim that an unspecified source had done just that.

Hey new followers. So, about that Bloodborne PC port. You would've been hearing about it today anyway, because as far as I understand it, it was due to be announced at the now-delayed PS5 event that was scheduled for today. pic.twitter.com/93KOIlLr6D — Sloth Mom on Hiatus (@CaseyExplosion) June 5, 2020

Fast-forward to 2021 and there have been no new announcements, or even rumours for that matter. Not to mention that if it the announcement had been planned in June 2020, it seems ridiculous that they wouldn’t have found an opportune replacement time between then and now.

I don’t want to call anyone a bullshitter. But I want to call bullshit. While I think it’s possible that there is a remaster in the works, it’s unlikely it has anything to do with this situation.

Why releasing a new version of Bloodborne makes sense

The rationale that Sony and FromSoftware would be keen to make Bloodborne more widely available has serious legs. As one of the crown jewels of the Souls lineage, Bloodborne has great pulling power. However, the idea that people that are going to buy a PS4 or PS5 to play a five-year-old game just isn’t sound. It would make a lot more sense to utilise their asset to create more buzz and hype for their future projects.

By allowing a Bloodborne PC port to happen, Sony would demonstrate to PC gamers the advantage of owning a Sony console; the exclusive games at the time of release.

If five years of waiting hasn’t already hammered this point home, then the experience of finally playing the game likely will.

Similarly, by making Bloodborne accessible to a new pool of players, FromSoftware will be providing a fantastic reminder of their pedigree. There is quite simply no better advertisement for their highly-anticipated Elden Ring than Bloodborne… other than Bloodborne with a fresh coat of paint.

This is where the issue of a Bloodborne PC version intersects with calls for a PS5 update. Fans want to experience the game at 60FPS. They are in fact howling for it, and considering the games that have already been given updates, it sure is curious that Bloodborne hasn’t.

However, if a 60FPS version of the game were to be released simultaneously on the PS5 and PC, that would certainly solve a few issues, wouldn’t it? It would be like hitting two birds with one stone – quite thrilling.