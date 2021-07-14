The 9 best PC controllers you can get your hands on in 2021

Grew up on consoles but want to harness the power of the PC? It’s never been a better time to explore the wide world of PC controllers. Here are the best you can get your hands on in 2021.

In years gone by, PC controllers left a lot to be desired. Sure, gaming mice and keyboards are now more than legit, but can you beat the intuitive feel of a PC controller?

Nowadays, we’re spoilt for choice. So much so that we have to narrow the field. Whether you’re indulging in a bit of fun (when you probably shouldn’t be), or hitting the big time in pro e-sports tournaments, there’s a PC controller for just about any appetite. Let’s dive in and check out the very best that 2021 has to offer.

Astro C40 TR

Straight off the bat, the Astro C40 TR has a classic look, exuding stealthiness. Made for the wireless generation, it performs effortlessly across PS4, PC and Mac.

It’s more than just a pretty face though. This tournament-ready weapon is customisable both in maps and literal hardware — that’s right, you can swap modules to suit your ergonomic preference from game to game.

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Now for something truly special. The Xbox Adaptive Controller was designed from the ground up with gamers of limited mobility in mind.

Xbox partnered with groups like The Able Gamers Charity, Cerebral Palsy Foundation, SpecialEffect, Warfighter Engaged and individual community members to design a deeply customisable controller — which can operate as a hub for other controllers — that makes gaming more accessible.

Razer Wolverine Ultimate

Razer has tapped into the DNA of the Xbox controller and transformed it into a classic PC controller with the Wolverine Ultimate. Like the aforementioned Astro C40 TR, it features customisable hardware for the perfect fit.

There are also extra remappable buttons, including two multi-function bumpers and no less than four multi-function triggers. Truly one for the control freaks (that pun had to make an entrance at some point)!

Xbox Wireless Controller

The Xbox Wireless Controller does exactly what it says on the packet. That fact, however, doesn’t make it any less of a classic for that particular console, as well as in the world of PC controllers.

Honed over decades of evolution, this controller is nothing short of an icon. Rock-solid, affordable, and ranging in colours from the understated to the bold, it’s still a legitimate go-to across PC, Android, and of course, Xbox. And if you wanna go wireless on a Windows 10 PC with this controller, you’ll need the trusty Xbox Wireless Adaptor.

Logitech F310

Looking for a PC controller that offers up versatility and unparalleled bang-for-buck? The Logitech F310 is bound to impress on many fronts. Borrowing from the archetypal DualShock playbook, it’s a solid performer across many platforms.

Owing to that familiar configuration, it’ll fit like a glove into pretty much into any setup. And if it doesn’t, it’s easily tweakable to suit your needs.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

It does everything that the aforementioned ‘classic’ Xbox controller does, but if you’re searching for an extra competitive edge from a PC controller, this is your best bet.

Wireless and USB connection, adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair-trigger locks, and a wraparound rubberised grip is literally in the palm of your hands with this exemplary controller. If you want to take your gaming experience to new heights, this stealthy unit is well worth a try.

Razer Raiju Tournament Edition

While you’re still in the tournament you might spy a few of these PC controllers too. Make no mistake, the Razer Raiju Tournament Edition won’t take any prisoners.

This controller takes customisability to a new level of detail with its accompanying mobile configuration app, with which you can remap multi-function buttons, or even fine-tune clutch sensitivity. What’s more, it looks like a military-grade monster.

Nacon Pro Compact Controller

Along with the aforementioned Logitech F310, the Nacon Pro Compact Controller just about knocks it out of the park for value. Slightly slimmer than a typical Xbox style controller, it offers up a comfy experience, especially in marathon sessions.

One notable trick that this particular PC controller has up its sleeve? The ability to harness the power of Dolby Atmos. Simply download the Dolby Atmos app and plug your headphones directly into the controller and Bob’s your uncle: surround sound!

8Bitdo SN30 Pro

We couldn’t conclude this list without paying homage to the old-school legends of gaming: it doesn’t get much more legendary than the SNES console. And for all the nostalgia junkies out there, 8Bitdo has got you well and truly covered with the SN30 Pro. So, a sentimental sojourn down memory lane, right? Wrong!

The SN30 Pro may look the part, but make no mistake, it’s a fully-featured PC controller. Rumble vibration, motion controls, and wireless connectivity bring this controller into the 21st-century with ease.

