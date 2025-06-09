The Xbox Ally X is here, and it’s bulky, beefy, and surprisingly well thought-out

There’s a new Xbox handheld on the way, and this time, it looks like Microsoft and Asus are actually onto something

The Xbox Ally X is the bigger sibling of the original ROG Ally, but with tighter integration into the Xbox ecosystem and a long list of small but meaningful improvements.

The device runs on AMD’s new Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip, with 24GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an 80Wh battery — on paper, that’s more than enough grunt to handle modern games without melting in your hands.

Both the Ally X and its more modest counterpart, the Xbox Ally, feature a 7-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support.

The specs might not leap off the page, but the combo suggests reliable performance without needing to trawl Reddit threads for the right settings.

Design-wise, it’s a bit of a brick. Think: an Xbox controller sliced in half with a screen dropped in the middle.

It’s chunkier than some competitors, but the familiar button layout and full-grip handles might be worth the trade-off for comfort.

Where it sets itself apart is in the user experience. Windows has been stripped back to remove background noise, and the new Xbox app acts as a smoother front-end for managing your games — even those from other platforms like Steam or GOG.

It’s not perfect, and early builds suggest there’s still room to clean up the interface, but it’s heading in the right direction.

There’s also a heavy lean into AI features, thanks to that Ryzen chip.

Whether AI Copilot becomes a helpful in-game companion or just another voice assistant you forget exists remains to be seen.

The biggest unknown? Price. No official numbers yet, but the Ally X clearly isn’t being pitched as budget-friendly.

The standard Ally might come in cheaper, but its specs suggest a noticeable dip in performance.

In a sea of half-baked gaming handhelds, the Xbox Ally X looks like one of the more thoughtful options.

It’s not a revolution, but it might just be a solid step forward — assuming you’ve got the cash.

Check it out via the Xbox website here.