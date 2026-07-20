Bethesda confirms Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters but offers no release date

The wasteland is calling but patience is required.

Bethesda has finally confirmed what Fallout fans have been clamouring for; remastered versions of beloved classics Fallout 3 and New Vegas are officially in development.

However, the studio remains tight-lipped on any release dates, tempering excitement with patience.

The announcement came via a lengthy social media post, addressing years of speculation and recent disappointment following a cryptic Amazon Prime Video countdown that yielded no game news.

Bethesda emphasised that Fallout is now “one of our biggest priorities,” revealing that New Vegas developers Obsidian are also working on a new entry in the franchise.

A NOTE FROM BETHESDA GAME STUDIOS We love making these worlds as much as you love playing in them. Today, we want to share what’s next for Bethesda Game Studios and what you can expect from us in the years ahead. For forty years, we’ve built games that have entertained almost… pic.twitter.com/slD4pMWqW1 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 17, 2026

Meanwhile, Fallout 5 remains a long-term goal, with The Elder Scrolls 6 taking precedence as the studio’s primary focus, reportedly not arriving until 2028 at the earliest.

A Fallout 3 prequel titled Raven Rock is also heading to Fallout 76 next year.

For now, fans must wait patiently as Bethesda balances multiple projects, promising the wasteland’s return is inevitable, just not imminent.