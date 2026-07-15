Baldur’s Gate 3 creator offers Gerard Way free game after Wembley confession

My Chemical Romance frontman finally gets invited to play Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 creator Swen Vincke has playfully responded to My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way after the singer revealed he’s never played the critically acclaimed RPG.

During the band’s Wembley Stadium show, Way admitted he’d only experienced the original Baldur’s Gate, confessing he “ran out of time” for the sequels despite assuming they’d be good.

The exchange, captured on video, quickly went viral across social media, prompting Larian Studios to extend an olive branch with a free game code.

Vincke then cheekily promised to “add a parade to the next game,” referencing the band’s iconic album, The Black Parade.

The interaction comes as Larian develops two new projects after abandoning plans for a Baldur’s Gate 3 expansion.

Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance continue their triumphant ‘Long Live The Black Parade’ UK tour.