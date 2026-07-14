Mick Jagger opens up about his rivalry with Bowie and Lennon

“Bowie made me competitive.”

Mick Jagger has peeled back the curtain on his legendary rivalries with David Bowie and John Lennon, revealing how each icon sparked a different kind of competition.

In a podcast interview with Conan O’Brien, the Rolling Stones frontman admitted Bowie’s relentless drive forced him to up his game.

“David was so competitive that I had to be competitive back,” Jagger confessed, recalling how Bowie’s Stones-inspired ‘Jean Genie’ era prompted him to accuse the late star of stealing his style; only for Bowie to call it a homage.

Meanwhile, Jagger’s dynamic with Lennon was wittier and more sarcastic, describing the Beatles legend as verbally razor-sharp with a “Liverpool thing” for picking up on stupid remarks.

Jagger also revealed he never met Elvis Presley, following Lennon’s advice that heroes should remain un-met.

The revelations come as the Stones release their 25th album, Foreign Tongues, featuring Paul McCartney and Robert Smith, proving the rock titans show no signs of slowing down.