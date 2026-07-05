Rolling Stones mourn Amy Winehouse as they cover her classic on new album

Icons on icons.

Fifteen years after Amy Winehouse’s tragic death, The Rolling Stones are remembering the soul icon with profound sorrow and gratitude.

As they prepare to release their 25th album Foreign Tongues, featuring a cover of Winehouse’s ‘You Know I’m No Good,’ Ronnie Wood reflects on their close friendship, recalling her battles with addiction and the heartbreak of losing her too soon.

“It was like saying goodbye to Billie Holiday again,” he laments, mourning the span of artistry that was stolen.

Keith Richards, who shared a stage with her at the 2007 Isle of Wight Festival, expresses regret for assuming there would always be more time.

“I’m honoured to have played with her at least once,” he says, cherishing that fleeting moment.

Meanwhile, Mick Jagger reveals the “very easy” studio magic of working with Paul McCartney on the new record, proving the Stones remain vital.

With guest stars like Robert Smith and Steve Winwood, Foreign Tongues arrives July 10; a testament to legacy, loss, and rock’s unyielding fire.