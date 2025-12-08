Robert Smith curates a legendary week for Teenage Cancer Trust

Robert Smith just curated your dream line-up.

Robert Smith has unveiled a dreamscape of a line-up for his curated Teenage Cancer Trust concerts in March 2026, assembling a breathtaking week of alternative music royalty and comedy at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Cure icon’s vision, described as “a run of shows to dream about,” features seismic bookings including the swirling guitars of My Bloody Valentine, the iconic Garbage, a rare stripped-back set from Placebo, and Wolf Alice closing the week.

The bill also boasts Manic Street Preachers, Mogwai, Chvrches, and Elbow, alongside a stellar night of comedy handpicked by Smith himself.

Each artist expressed profound honour at the personal invitation, with Garbage’s Shirley Manson calling Smith “a highly revered figure in our world.”

This is a landmark charitable event, raising crucial funds for young people with cancer.

Tickets for this unmissable alt-rock pilgrimage go on sale December 12th.