Soundtoys is giving away six free plug-ins over 12 days

Soundtoys 12 Days of holiday giveaways with six free plug-ins

The makers behind some of the most-used plug-ins in modern music, have just launched their 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways, offering six free plug-ins between December 8–19 .

Each plug-in is available for 48 hours only at soundtoys.com, giving producers and sound designers a chance to experiment without spending a dime.

The first free plug-in on offer is Little PrimalTap, a stripped-back delay inspired by vintage 1970s digital hardware. It’s perfect for lo-fi echoes, warped loops, gritty textures, and experimental pitch-shifting. Future giveaways in the series will introduce the remaining five plug-ins.

“Soundtoys plug-ins are built to inspire,” says Mitch Thomas, senior product specialist. “This giveaway event is our way of saying thank you to the creative community that continues to push the boundaries of sound and keep us inspired. We hope these tools help spark new ideas and make every project a little more fun.”

If you’re not familiar with the wider Soundtoys catalogue, some of their most-used effects include Decapitator (analog-style saturation), EchoBoy (versatile delay), Crystallizer (pitch-shifting delay), and FilterFreak (dynamic filtering and modulation) – tools that many producers rely on to give tracks texture and character.

Alongside the freebies, there’s a holiday sale on upgrades: the more Soundtoys products you add, the bigger the discount on the full Soundtoys 5 suite, currently 50% off.

It’s an easy way to try out some handy studio tools and add a few new sounds to your setup before the year ends. Mark it in your calendar – and don’t sleep on it.