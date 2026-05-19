Marshall just dropped on-ear headphones with 80 hours of battery life

Marshall’s new headphones nail battery life, comfort and everyday practicality without losing the brand’s signature edge.

Marshall has officially unveiled the Milton A.N.C., a new pair of wireless on-ear headphones aimed at people who want premium listening features without lugging around bulky over-ear cans.

The biggest talking point here (aside from how good looking they are) is the battery life. Marshall says the Milton A.N.C. delivers more than 50 hours of wireless playback with adaptive ANC enabled, extending to a massive 80 hours with noise cancelling switched off.

While Marshall’s headphone lineup has always leaned heavily into the brand’s signature rock’n’roll styling, the Milton A.N.C. feels like a more practical everyday option.

The headphones feature a foldable design, memory foam ear cushions and a lightweight build clearly geared toward commuting, travel and long workday listening sessions.

Adaptive noise cancelling is built in and automatically adjusts depending on your surroundings, while Transparency Mode lets outside sound back through when needed.

According to Marshall Group Senior Manager of Audio & Acoustic Nicolas Pignier Delafontaine, the company redesigned both the driver system and ear cushions to improve comfort and overall sound quality.

“We’ve introduced an entirely new driver system tuned to improve bass and treble extension, delivering dynamic Hi-Res audio with rich details,” he said.

The Milton A.N.C. also introduces Marshall’s new Soundstage spatial audio feature, alongside adaptive loudness controls and Bluetooth 6.0 compatibility with support for SBC, AAC, LC3 and LDAC codecs.

Marshall says the headphones were also designed with longevity in mind, featuring a replaceable battery and construction made from 42% recycled material by weight.

The Milton A.N.C. is available now through Marshall, with wider retail availability beginning May 27.