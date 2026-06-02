The Avalanches drop new single ‘Every Single Weekend’ with Jamie xx

The Avalanches expand their reach to soda advertising.

The Takumi Digital Archives saga continues with The Avalanches newest single, ‘Every Single Weekend’.

This is the second single to be released in the rollout for their unnamed 4th studio album, and features their third collaboration with Jamie xx.

“We’ve loved collaborating with Jamie xx over the years – his In Colour album reignited our passion for sampling, and this track is all about letting go, forgetting the 9-5 grind and enjoying every single weekend”

The track does just that, continuing the fast paced nostalgic 90s tech-house, collective youthful chanting, and digital Y2K sampling that fans got a taste for with the first single, ‘Together’.

This time, while high pitched vocals sing “Maybe it’s the system, maybe it’s the cost of living, every single weekend”, samples of people cheering and soda-can sizzles can be heard in the mix.

All these aspects culminate together to create a FOMO-inducing summer anthem.

The music video companion piece that dropped alongside the track, builds on the colourful optimistic 00s retro-future baked visuals that have been synonymous with the new rollout.

Directed by Jonathan Zawada, the video opens with a desaturated found footage segment of a soda commercial audition. It shows the demoralising reality behind corporate advertising and the entertainment industry, through a series of monotonous re-takes intermixed with shots of the actress’ clear bout of nervousness and anxiety.

Halfway through, a soda can visualiser leads the audience to the stark contrast of a vibrant and innocent looking summer advert that could have been taken right out the page of 2004. A keen eye will notice that the actress from before is off to side while her scene is played by another actress.

In the media release for the new single, the omnipresent Takumi Digital Archives makes another appearance in the rollout, with the line “Taste the Weekend with El Dorado. Takumi Digital Archives proudly partners with El Dorado soda.”

With this new release, The Avalanches have placed another impressive brick in their yellow brick road to the next album, capturing escapism, 2000s nostalgia and digital archival culture in a summer smash hit.

They may have forgotten their folks back home suffering from the oncoming winter, but they haven’t forgotten how to make us dance.