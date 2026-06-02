BLACKPINK and Razer launch gaming collection inspired by the group’s ‘DEADLINE’ era

The K-pop giants have teamed up with Razer on a range of limited-edition gaming gear.

BLACKPINK have teamed up with gaming brand Razer on a new collection of gaming gear, bringing the group’s signature pink-and-black aesthetic to keyboards, mice and even gaming chairs.

The BLACKPINK x Razer collection first appeared at the group’s pop-up store in Hong Kong before rolling out globally earlier this year. Now, fans can get their hands on a range of limited-edition products inspired by the K-pop giants.

The collection includes a BLACKPINK-themed Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless keyboard, DeathAdder Essential mouse, Gigantus V2 mouse mat and the Enki X gaming chair.

Australian fans can now pre-order the Ornata V3 Tenkeyless keyboard, DeathAdder Essential mouse and Gigantus V2 mouse mat through JB Hi-Fi, with local listings now live ahead of the collection’s wider rollout.

Each item combines Razer’s gaming hardware with BLACKPINK’s instantly recognisable colour palette and branding.

There’s also a little extra for collectors. Anyone who picks up an item from the collection receives a limited-edition BLACKPINK photocard, with one of four member-specific designs handed out at random.

The collaboration lands during another huge year for BLACKPINK. The quartet – made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – recently wrapped up their k-pmassive world tour and continue to expand well beyond music, with fashion, beauty and now gaming partnerships becoming a major part of the group’s global reach.

Razer says the collection is designed for fans who “play loud, game hard, and shine unapologetically”, blending gaming performance with BLACKPINK’s bold visual identity.

For BLINKs who have already filled their shelves with albums, photocards and tour merch, this might be the closest thing yet to a full BLACKPINK gaming setup.

The collection is available now through Razer and selected retail partners worldwide.