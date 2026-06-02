Taylor Swift announces new single dedicated to Jessie the cowgirl

Grab the tissues, it’s happening again.

The tear-filled image of Jessie being left behind in a box while ‘When She Loved Me’ cascades over the top is ingrained in the minds of many millennials to this very day.

27 years later, it looks like they might get another dose of emotional Pixar trauma with the announcement of Taylor Swift’s new original song for Toy Story 5, arriving June 19.

Following the viral ‘TS’ billboards circulating online and an animated countdown, Taylor Swift officially kicked off Toy Story month with the reveal of ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ on her social media.

“I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie…I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the (Toy Story 5) screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

On June 5th, three versions of the track will be released to the public: the original version, acoustic version and piano version.

Alongside a return collaboration with Jack Antonoff, Swift will also dive back into the country roots that kicked off her fruitful career. It’s a ‘Taylor switch’ that makes sense, considering the track is dedicated to Jessie the Cowgirl. Get the tissues ready.

Toy Story 5 director, Andrew Stanton, expressed his joy of working with Swift, stating that the “immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable…on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swifties aren’t the only fanbase eating well with the film. Gold Coast EDM heads will be overly ecstatic to learn that DJ FISHER will be joining the cast as a garden gnome. This comes after the bizarre news that Bad Bunny will play a pizza with sunglasses.

God only knows what other random cameos lie ahead when Pixar’s Toy Story 5 rolls into cinemas on June 19.

Could Taylor Swift play a random secret role, or does her contribution extend only to her musical talent?