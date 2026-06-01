‘Backrooms’ soundtrack proves that Kane Parsons & A24 did their homework

An ambient sickos’ Barbenheimer.

Everyone expected ‘Six Forty Seven’ by Instupendo to close out the Backrooms movie, a track synonymous with the lore and culture that surrounds the internet owned IP.

Instead, a deliberate and brilliant surprise was presented to fans of nostalgic and uncanny media with the use of ‘The World Becomes Flesh’, a track from the newest album of Boards Of Canada, Inferno.

May 29 gave everyone Kane Parson’s debut feature, Backrooms, and Boards Of Canada’s fifth studio album, both connected through a shared atmospheric exploration of eerie nostalgia.

This connection went on to become a collaboration that felt authentic, since Kane has gone on to say that Aphex Twin, Boards Of Canada and Burial influenced the film’s OST, created by Parsons and Edo Van Breemen.

It seemed a little crazy at the time, but a Boards of Canada fan even predicted this intersection on reddit a month ago.

Kane further proved his elite liminal music ball knowledge by including the track, ‘B1 – All that follows is true’, from The Caretaker, a music project by James Leyland Kirby.

It is part of an infamous internet series that explores the psychological decay caused by dementia, nostalgia and memory, through six hours of music that progressively gets more and more distorted and nonsensical.

Another nod to the internet’s obsession with misremembered pasts, involves the inclusion of the 1985 track ‘Ulterior Motives’.

Around the same time as the Backrooms phenomenon’s birth, the track circulated online after a user uploaded a 17 second snippet trying to find out where the song came from.

It became a well known 3-year lost media investigation, resulting in the discovery that the track was only released as a background track to a 1980’s porno flick titled Angels Of Passion.

A deeper dive into Kane reveals that he is no stranger to IDM music as well.

His second YouTube channel ‘Not Kane Pixels’ features more 350 tracks, including ambient music, video soundtracks, and an AI voice bot of conspiracy theorist YouTuber, Wendigoon, performing ‘Whistle’ by FloRida.

Immediately after the weekend of Backrooms pandemonium, Kane released the track ‘Wonderous Obsolescene’, proving his creativity will not falter.

From now on, May 29th of 2026 will be remembered as the day that liminal music and media fans got a bundle of horror, nostalgia, phenomenal soundtracking, and a keener eye for the spaces that inhabit the in–between.