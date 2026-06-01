The rumours are true – Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially married

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have tied the knot in a stylishly low-key London ceremony.

The pop superstar and Masters Of The Air actor tied the knot over the weekend (May 31) in a private ceremony in London, keeping things refreshingly understated for one of the world’s most talked-about celebrity couples.

Photos from the day have since surfaced online, showing the newlyweds leaving Old Marylebone Town Hall hand-in-hand as friends and family showered them with confetti.

Lipa opted against a traditional wedding dress, instead wearing a custom baby-blue Schiaparelli couture skirt suit (noted for it’s nod to Bianca Jagger’s iconic 1971 wedding look), while Turner kept things classic in a navy Ferragamo suit.

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The pair later departed in a black London taxi.

While the ceremony itself was an intimate affair, reports suggest the celebrations are far from over.

The couple are rumoured to be heading to Sicily this week for a lavish three-day wedding party on a private island near Palermo, with guests reportedly including Charli XCX and Tove Lo. Sir Elton John is also said to be set to perform.

Lipa and Turner first sparked dating rumours in early 2024 after meeting through mutual friends in London.

The singer later revealed they bonded over both reading Hernan Diaz’s novel Trust, before making a string of public appearances together over the following year.

In June 2025, Lipa confirmed their engagement in an interview with British Vogue, revealing Turner had worked closely with her sister and friends to help design her ring.

Less than a year later, the pair have officially tied the knot.

Speaking about the engagement last year, Lipa described it as “a really special feeling”, adding that the prospect of growing old together and being “best friends forever” was what mattered most to her.