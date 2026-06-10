George Clooney weighs in on the next James Bond: ‘He’s tall and handsome and charming’

The next James Bond remains one of the entertainment world’s most guarded secrets. At this point, it feels better protected than evidence of alien life.

More than five years after Daniel Craig stepped away from the role, fans are still no closer to finding out who will become the next 007.

And if it doesn’t end up being Callum Turner? Plenty of Bond hopefuls are going to be seriously disappointed.

Now, George Clooney has added his voice to the increasingly loud Callum Turner campaign.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actor threw his support behind the British star, whom he worked with on 2023’s The Boys in the Boat.

“I hope Callum ends up being the next Bond. I think he would be a great Bond,” Clooney said. “He’s tall and handsome and charming and British, so he’s the perfect guy to do it.”

It’s hardly a controversial take. Turner has quietly become one of the most talked-about Bond contenders over the past year, joining a shortlist that regularly includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and Jacob Elordi.

Clooney also praised Turner’s approach to his career, noting that he has largely avoided blockbuster shortcuts in favour of more interesting projects.

“He hasn’t just gone for the easy paychecks – he’s done really interesting work,” Clooney explained. “Somehow Callum has weaved his way through all of the noise and found a place where people look at him and go, ‘There’s something with this young man.'”

It’s the kind of endorsement that Bond hopefuls dream about.

While speculation continues, Turner himself remains as in-the-dark as everyone else. Asked about the persistent Bond rumours, the actor declined to comment directly, but admitted the attention surrounding the role has become impossible to avoid.

“I’ll tell you what’s so funny about the Bond thing,” Turner said. “Even your best friends ask you, people text you that you haven’t spoken to for 10 years – and you know nothing!”

Whether Amazon MGM Studios ultimately agrees with Clooney remains to be seen.

But with the Bond rumour mill showing no signs of slowing down, Callum Turner continues to look like one of the strongest contenders to take the franchise into its next era.