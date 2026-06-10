Tonecat Skyclaw Overdrive – Pedal Month 2026

Built in Naarm/Melbourne by Ryan Andrianto, Tonecat has quickly developed a reputation for boutique pedals that combine storytelling, personality and genuinely great sounds. The company’s growing universe revolves around the adventures of Mr. Tonecat, a character inspired by Ryan’s real cat, Jiji, with every pedal beginning life as a story before becoming a circuit.

The Skyclaw Overdrive is a good example of that philosophy.

The artwork grabs you first. Like most of the Tonecat range, the Skyclaw is playful and a bit quirky, and it clearly isn’t trying to be a serious piece of kit. But there’s a capable overdrive sitting under the charm, one that feels familiar straight away while still having its own character.

The layout is simple. Three unmarked knobs, no labels, no explanation. It doesn’t take long to figure out you’re working with Gain, Tone and Volume, and between them they cover a lot of ground.

The first thing you notice is how hard it is to make the Skyclaw sound bad. Every adjustment seems to land somewhere usable. Small tweaks make real changes without sending the pedal off the rails, so you can dial in a tone quickly and get back to playing. The controls feel deliberately voiced rather than twitchy, which makes the whole thing easy to live with.

Play lightly and it stays articulate and open, holding onto pick attack and note definition. Dig in and it gives you more grit, sustain and harmonic complexity. That kind of dynamic response feels almost amp-like, and it makes you want to play into the pedal rather than just leave it on.

Tonally it sits in transparent overdrive territory. There’s enough midrange to help a guitar cut through a mix without taking over. Chords stay detailed, single notes stay clear, and lead lines pick up some authority without getting squashed.

It’s also great at the thing most people actually want from an overdrive: making a good amp sound better. As a low gain sweetener, a clean-ish boost or a heavier drive, the Skyclaw lifts what’s already there. It stacks well with other drives, cleans up nicely with your volume knob and always feels connected to the guitar.

The build is solid too. Like every Tonecat pedal, the Skyclaw is handcrafted in small batches, and the boutique attention to detail shows. The enclosure feels sturdy, the switching is reliable, and the whole thing has the feel of something made by a guitarist rather than a factory.

What I like most is how well it balances personality and usefulness. The artwork, the storytelling and the cat branding give it loads of character, but that only counts because the pedal actually delivers.

The Skyclaw is a reminder that a boutique pedal doesn’t need to be complicated, pricey or covered in knobs to be worth playing. Three controls, a good circuit and a bit of mischief will get you a long way.