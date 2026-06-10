New Music Radar: 18 bands worth throwing into your rotation right now

The music scene is doing just fine.

Every week our inbox overflows with fresh music from every corner of the globe, and this week’s haul is particularly stacked.

From Melbourne post-punk troublemakers and dreamy Thai indie-pop to anonymous Americana projects and future Australian stars, we’ve done the digging so you don’t have to.

Whether you’re after jangly indie, crushing goth, euphoric house or something completely left of centre, here’s what we’ve been spinning.

Youthwinelieswish – Unconditional Love



Possibly the dreamiest thing we’ve heard all day. The Thai DIY artist wraps shimmering guitars, hazy synths and shoegaze textures into indie-pop perfection.

Ethan Dahl – Wrong Girl



Just 15 years old and already sounding remarkably assured. Ethan Dahl’s debut single pairs huge vocals with polished indie-pop production and plenty of promise.

Asher Iyer – SNEAK! / For The Applause



Fresh off Australian Idol, Brisbane teenager Asher Iyer is already carving out his own lane. His debut album mixes rap, pop and sharp self-reflection with a confidence that feels well beyond his years.

The Smith & Western Jury – Lucky Stars



Part country-rock, part desert-road soundtrack, ‘Lucky Stars’ continues the Melbourne band’s knack for writing cinematic gritty tunes. The newly released video is all kinds of mood.

Midnight Soup Opera – Midnight Soup Opera



Brazilian artist Joshua Cotrim delivers six tracks of shoegaze-soaked melancholy on a debut EP that feels equally comforting and crushing. Perfect for staring out train windows.

Bombargo – How Will I Ever Fall In Love Again



This ridiculously catchy indie-pop gem has been lodged in our heads all week. Bright, heartfelt and built around a massive chorus – you have been warned – you will fall in love.

Deion Gill – Darling!



Soulful, smooth and effortlessly cool, Deion Gill’s latest single lands somewhere between classic funk and contemporary R&B. A serious groove from start to finish.

Bronze Avery – DOG SAY?



The Charli xcx protégé returns with another shot of glossy, swaggering queer-pop. Equal parts playful and seductive, this one’s built for the dancefloor.

Drano Hotshots – Skidmark on Society



Melbourne’s Drano Hotshots crash through the speakers with a wiry, punk-fuelled blast that feels ripped straight from a sticky-floored pub. Co-written with former Saints collaborator Barry Francis, it’s rough around the edges in all the right ways.

Xenura – ROSE KISS



Atmospheric indie-electronic pop done right. Warm, understated and packed with subtle detail, with Sophie Theodosi’s vocals floating beautifully through the mix.

Melany Thompson – Mood Blue



Sydney pianist Melany Thompson proves you don’t need lyrics to tell a compelling story. Mood Blue is a beautiful collection of solo piano pieces that feel intimate, reflective and deeply human.

Joe Common – The Enemy Within



No face, no press shots, no gimmicks. Just twelve tracks of thoughtful Americana that tackle masculinity, class and identity with refreshing honesty.

Rupert Leonard – onetwentyfive



A fascinating entry point into Rupert Leonard’s upcoming concept EP. Uneasy electronics and fractured textures create a world that feels constantly on the verge of slipping out of focus.

Telopia – Phone Battery



The Sydney outfit continue pushing their post-punk and electronic hybrid into exciting territory. Moody, ambitious and packed with energy.

The Kittyhawks – The Devil’s Offbeat



The Australian ska-punk outfit return with a horn-driven anthem celebrating DIY venues, outsider communities and the joy of finding your people. Good luck getting that hook out of your head.

Velvet Mist – The Shape Of Losing Light



Belgian goth revivalists Velvet Mist lean fully into atmosphere on this cinematic concept EP. Dark, dramatic and tailor-made for late-night listening.

Talk In Vain – I Drove All Night



Cyndi Lauper’s classic gets a full metal makeover courtesy of Sweden’s Talk In Vain. Surprisingly effective and absolutely enormous.